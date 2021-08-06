Electric Manta is a new game studio started by PopCap alumni

Renegade Game Studios announced today they have a brand new G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game on the way later this year. This 1-4 player game will have you fighting the greatest ar of red and blue lasers you'll ever see as the American forces take on the evil organization Cobra and thwart them from taking over the world. Aside from the standard array of cards players will use for each side, the game comes with a complement of dozens of G.I. Joe heroes and vehicles, 36 unique missions, and Expert Mode cards for even greater challenges. The game is currently up for pre-order for $45, and you can snag it from their website. Everyone who pre-orders the game will get the Bonus Box #1, featuring Dawn Moreno as a G.I. JOE leader, as well as an alternate round-marker, and a buildable punchboard hangar!