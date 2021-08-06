Review: 'Malice at the Palace' examines infamous Pistons-Pacers brawl

Malice at the Palace, which revisits the Pacers/Pistons game, is the first film in a five-part weekly Untold documentary series streaming on Netflix. One can look at Untold serving as Netflix’s response to ESPN’S 30 for 30 series. After all, they are both a stand-alone documentary series. Chapman Way and Maclain Way developed the series, which aims to go behind the headlines with the people who made the news. This initial edition offers five different documentaries. Is there potential for a second season’s worth of films? Time will certainly tell. But for now, let’s take a trip back to November 19, 2004 for a moment that would change NBA history. It’s one of those moments in sports history that nobody can really forget what happened between the Indiana Pacers or the Detroit Pistons. This film takes what we know but digs deeper into what took place.