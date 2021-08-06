Cancel
Newtown, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Massive Estate That Graced the Pages of ‘House Beautiful,’ ‘House & Garden’

 5 days ago

60 Thompson Mill Rd, Newtown, PA.Image via Realtor.com

This Newtown farmstead — surrounded by 30 acres of tree-dotted, natural beauty — dates back to the 18th Century. But its current status as a first-class piece of real estate has caught the architectural eyes of editors and photographers from House Beautiful, House & Garden, Elle, Veranda, Town & Country, and The New York Times.

The main stone house is impressive enough on its own. But the appeal of the surrounding property makes this ownership opportunity tailor-made for gardeners, horticulturalists, and nature lovers.

The grounds have been augmented with lavish perennial and summer borders, a woodland walk, a birch tree aleé, French and Mediterranean gardens, impressive and functional vegetable and herb gardens, five ponds, a waterfall, and a working aviary.

The main stone farmhouse dates to 1793. Its showpiece kitchen uses the exterior’s slant roof to give an open and airy feel to meal prep. The stonework along one wall evokes the home’s long, Bucks County lineage.

The remainder of the first floor transitions seamlessly from more formal (but decidedly inviting) spaces to more casual gathering spots. As much as possible, these rooms bring the outdoors inside, either from oversized picture windows or extensive use of natural materials.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is quiet and restful.

The other bedrooms are distinct in their own appeal, tucked within the general footprint of the architecture. They’re accessible, private, and flexible, with uses that range from children’s playrooms to home gyms to lodging for guests.

The widespread grounds holds two barns. The larger one, dating to the 19th Century, has a two-bedroom apartment with three full bathrooms, one half bath, and an office with a spectacular view.

The second barn is more utilitarian. It offers extensive storage space and animal stalls.

A two-bedroom caretaker’s house has one full bath (there’s no fear of running out of room for overnight guests at this address!). It also reflects its agrarian roots with a corncrib, milk barn, and henhouse.

Outdoor water features include a massive circular swimming pool — which rivals most pools/fountains found in public parks — and a pond that frequently welcomes visiting geese.

This bucolic, beautiful home at 60 Thompson Mill Rd, Newtown, lists for $5,650,000.

More information on it is available at Realtor.com.

For more houses of the week from Meridian Bank, see the BUCKSCO Today archive.

