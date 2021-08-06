'Annette' turns Adam Driver loose in a musical that falls woefully flat

"How did the show go?" "I killed them… And your gig?" "I saved them." Amazon has released a final official US trailer for the epic romantic musical Annette, opening in theaters this weekend (and arriving on Prime Video later this month). Directed by Leos Carax, and featuring music written by Sparks, Annette recently opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and ended up winning the Best Director prize this year. It was one of my favorite films of the fest that stayed on my mind through the entire 12 days, mostly because it's just so bold and epic and romantically sweeping. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. In the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. We featured two other trailers previously, but this one goes all out with some of the songs that you'll hear in this. It's so crazy original. "So, may we start?"