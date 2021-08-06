Forbes ranks 49ers as 6th most valuable NFL team despite team’s significant income loss

881 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "We like you, but we're going to bring in your replacement" probably feels about the same as "It's not you, it's me." That's what the San Francisco 49ers have told their starting quarterback of the last three-and-a-half years, Jimmy Garoppolo. He's good enough to lead a stacked roster this season. The coaches will see how long he can stay on the field and how far he can take the team. However, the writing is on the wall.