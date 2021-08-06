Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Forbes ranks 49ers as 6th most valuable NFL team despite team’s significant income loss

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Last year, Forbes estimated that the San Francisco 49ers stood to lose out on $208 million in stadium revenue due to the pandemic. The team didn't host any fans at Levi's Stadium and had to move to Arizona at the end of the season due to safety restrictions in Santa Clara County. The estimate was based on losses expected from the lack of ticket sales, concessions, parking, and other revenue streams.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

967
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Nfl Network#American Football#Niners#Cowboys#New York Giants#Green Bay Packers Rsb#Espn#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl Com#Warner#The Seattle Seahawks#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Network#Nfc#Frelund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Reddit
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers WR Deebo Samuel looks like ‘whole different person,’ says Jason Verrett

1.5k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks like a different player on the practice field. Who better to ask about the wideout's transformation than the guy who has to cover him during practice, cornerback Jason Verrett? That's what KNBR's Greg Papa and John Lund did after Tuesday's practice, and it sounds like the third-year player has worked hard to elevate his game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reportedly Injured At Practice Today

The Dallas Cowboys could be a bit shorthanded at tight end when they face the Arizona Cardinals this Friday night. According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered an ankle injury during practice this Wednesday. The injury isn’t expected to be severe. “Cowboys TE Dalton...
NFLYardbarker

Detroit Lions Ranked 30th Most Valuable NFL Franchise

The 102nd NFL season is about to kick off with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The sports of football is in amazing shape, as evidenced by multiple partnerships and television rights deals worth billions of dollars for the 32 owners to split. On Thursday, Forbes...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers 8/10 practice: Players scuffle; Fred Warner, defense impress

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers held their 11th of 13 scheduled training camp practices after enjoying yesterday off. The team is preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Saturday. Below are some notes from today's practice, much of it courtesy of various media sources.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

5 49ers to Watch Against the Kansas City Chiefs

684 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers will play their first preseason game in a little over two years when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Levi's Stadium on Saturday, August 14th for a 5:30 pm kickoff.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Trey Lance’s attitude made 49ers’ QB situation ‘a lot easier’ for Jimmy Garoppolo

881 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "We like you, but we're going to bring in your replacement" probably feels about the same as "It's not you, it's me." That's what the San Francisco 49ers have told their starting quarterback of the last three-and-a-half years, Jimmy Garoppolo. He's good enough to lead a stacked roster this season. The coaches will see how long he can stay on the field and how far he can take the team. However, the writing is on the wall.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers reveal the 4 best-selling throwback jerseys

447 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In June, the San Francisco 49ers revealed all-new throwback jerseys that players will wear six times this season—four at home and two on the road. The throwbacks are a callback to the home uniforms worn during the team's last championship run in 1994. Those jerseys were themselves a callback to the versions worn by the Niners in 1955.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys, Patriots Top Forbes' Most Valuable NFL Teams List: Average Value of $3.5B

For the 15th straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL. Per Mike Ozanian and Christina Settimi of Forbes, the Cowboys' $6.5 billion in total value is a 14 percent increase from last year. They have a significant advantage over the No. 2 team on the list (New England Patriots, $5 billion).
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Franchise Values 2021: Cowboys top Forbes most valuable list at $6.5 billion

Despite the financial difficulties of the last 12 months, NFL franchise values have grown for all 32 teams in the last year, according to Forbes. The day-to-day income of NFL teams was down significantly last season, but new media deals have driven increases in NFL franchise values. Let’s take a look at how the 32 NFL teams rank in terms of value, according to Forbes.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers remove Jaquiski Tartt from reserve/COVID-19 list, place safety on PUP

443 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has been dealing with a toe injury. He has also been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since July 28. The team removed him from the reserve/COVID-19 list but placed him on the active/physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. It's a move that head coach Kyle Shanahan said was a possibility last month.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo shares why he didn’t request a trade after learning 49ers planned to draft a QB

1.5k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo has enjoyed his time with the San Francisco 49ers. He was happy to leave the New England Patriots and finally have an opportunity to start, and he's done so for nearly three-and-a-half seasons. The quarterback has loved his experience in Santa Clara and formed a bond with the rest of the locker room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy