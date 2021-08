Spotting a random fly in your home is pretty normal. But when you suddenly start seeing the buzzing pests everywhere, it’s time to take action. Technically, flies can breed inside your home, but the odds are pretty high that they’re coming in from the outside, says entomologist Dr. Roberto M. Pereira, an insect research scientist with the University of Florida. Most commonly, flies will make their way in through torn window screens and open doors, and they love to linger around mulch piles (which they breed in) or garbage cans stored near points of entry.