Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton Drives His One-Off Pagani Zonda After Promising To Stop Driving Exotics

By Martin Bigg
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you would expect of a seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton owns a salivating collection of exotic cars, from a Ferrari LaFerrari to a McLaren P1. One of his most famous cars is the Pagani Zonda 760 LH, a one-off purple Zonda built exclusively for the F1 racer. When he isn't racing for Mercedes, Hamilton is often seen cruising in his one-of-a-kind Zonda. Most of us can only dream of owning these exotic machines, yet last year Hamilton declared he will no longer drive them to help save the planet.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 2

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Exotic Cars#Electric Cars#Ferrari#Mclaren#Lh#F1#Reuters#Mercedes Eqc Suv#V12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra Widebody Kit Ready To Snap Necks

The Toyota GR Supra was designed to be a tuner car, and you may laugh at its BMW underpinnings all you want, but since when has a premium brand lending its skills to a mainstream brand ever been a bad thing? Wald International couldn't care less about what's underneath the A90 Supra - all that matters is that it looks epic. Recently, the Japanese tuner has worked on other BMW products like the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but its best work is certainly done on cars styled by its home country. Hence, the tuner has turned its attention to the GR Supra with two neck-breaking body kits.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Epic Pagani Huayra R's 9,000 RPM V12 Blast Around Monza

The Pagani Huayra R was a car we all knew would come eventually. Even so, when it finally was unveiled, our breath escaped us. Clad entirely in carbon fiber and fitted with an incredible bespoke naturally aspirated V12, this is the kind of machine that celebrates all the good to have come from the invention of the internal combustion engine. Its radical design was shaped by both aerodynamic efficiency and aesthetic preferences, making the final product both effective and spectacular. As much as we like looking at the car, what we really want is to hear it, and now we finally get to, thanks to a video posted on YouTube this past weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

George Russell dismisses claims Lewis Hamilton is a 'dirty driver' after his controversial collision with Max Verstappen at Silverstone as the Williams ace insists there was no foul play and it was just a 'racing incident'

George Russell rubbished claims Lewis Hamilton is a 'dirty' driver and insisted there was no foul play on behalf of the Mercedes star in his Silverstone crash with Max Verstappen. Verstappen was sent cannoning into the tyre wall at Copse corner at 180mph on the opening lap of the British...
MotorsportsAutoblog

Lewis Hamilton fueled by boos from crowd after Hungary pole

BUDAPEST — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said booing from the crowd only fueled his determination after he took pole position in qualifying for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver is locked in a fierce battle with Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen, with passions running high...
CarsRoad & Track

The Pagani Zonda Revolución Sounds Incredible Tearing Around Imola

The Pagani Zonda is one of the most beloved supercars of all time. Before the end of its production run, Horacio Pagani celebrated its success with an ultra-hardcore model known as the Zonda R. Almost completely different from its road-going counterpart, the Zonda R is committed to nothing but the pursuit of track-day domination. Now, we have a chance to watch a particularly rare Zonda Revolución take on Imola with Italian journalist Davide Cironi behind the wheel.
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

2021 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix preview: Hamilton and Verstappen to face off after previous round's crash

The first half of the 2021 Formula One World Championship concludes this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix, which once again is taking place at Budapest's Hungaroring. It will be the first race since the British Grand Prix held two weeks ago, where Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen clashed, causing Verstappen's car to careen into a tire wall at high speed. Hamilton went on to win the race while Verstappen needed to be taken to hospital for a check but was given the all clear later that day.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen received death threats after his dramatic crash with title rival Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone... as war between Red Bull and Mercedes rages on ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen received death threats in the wake of the collision with Lewis Hamilton that put him out of the British Grand Prix. As the war between Mercedes and Red Bull continued in the build up to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull principal Christian Horner revealed vile messages were sent to his driver, as fans of both teams vented their anger.
MotorsportsESPN

Lewis Hamilton brushes off fan boos, says it 'fuels' him

Lewis Hamilton said the boos he received after claiming pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix inspire him to do even better. The build-up to qualifying this weekend has been dominated by the fall-out from Hamilton's collision with title rival Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix. Verstappen and Red...
MotorsportsFanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton aided by controversial decision

Lewis Hamilton’s eight-point lead in the Formula 1 driver standings is poised to remain an eight-point lead after an FIA decision made on Monday. In a Formula 1 championship battle where every point is proving to be critical, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was the big beneficiary of a recent FIA decision.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Lando Norris’ Impressive Season With McLaren

McLaren driver Lando Norris did something no other Formula 1 driver managed to do this season – he scored points in each of the first 10 races. “I’m doing 100 percent better this year than I did last year,” he said. “I had moments last year where I was doing as well as I have this year. But more inconsistently. I would have a good one, but then followed that up with a not so strong one or some silly mistakes.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Sebastian Vettel Is Still Disqualified From the Hungarian Grand Prix

For a minute there, it looked like he might actually get his second-place finish. Aston Martin gave it a flipping good go in terms of trying to save Sebastian Vettel’s second-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The team was initially insistent that there was more than enough fuel in his car for a sample, saying that although only 300 milliliters could be pumped out there was easily 1.44 liters or even, by the time they lodged an appeal, 1.7 liters showing as still in the car.

Comments / 2

Community Policy