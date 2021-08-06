Madison Hosts SD VFW 16U Class A State Baseball Tournament This Weekend

Madison is the host site for the SD VFW 16U Class A State Baseball tournament. The tournament gets underway today at noon at Flynn Field with Madison White taking on West Central. That game will be followed by Dakota Valley playing Dell Rapids at 2:30pm. Following the Dakota Valley & Dell Rapids game, opening ceremonies will be held. The evening session kicks off at 5pm with the Wagner vs Volga game and the final game of the day has Madison Black taking on Beresford.