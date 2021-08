With weekly positive testing rates at four per cent and rising and with the school year closing in, the joint vaccination effort led by Syracuse Community Health and 100 Black Men of Syracuse is turning up the heat to get urban residents vaccinated. Their next “Family Health Gathering” is scheduled for this Sunday August 15th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Leavenworth Park, 120 Wilkinson Street, featuring national guest artist Will Holton.