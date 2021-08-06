Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clearwater Analytics, an SaaS for Investment Accounting, Appoints Souvik Das as CTO

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article a software-as-a-service or SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics, reveals that it has appointed Souvik Das as its new CTO. Das will be responsible for further developing the Clearwater Analytics’ SaaS platform with the latest modifications and enhancements. He has considerable experience in creating and scaling technology platforms as well as leading international engineering teams.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Souvik Das
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Clearwater Analytics#Saas#Cto#Grand Rounds#Capital One Auto Finance#Coaf#Cloud#Merchant Technology#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
Related
Economyaithority.com

UpMetrics Extends Social Sector Analytics Platform And Expertise Into The Impact Investing Space

Camelback Ventures, Clear Vision Impact Fund, and Slauson & Co. choose UpMetrics’ impact analytics platform to support investment decision-making and outcomes reporting. UpMetrics, the analytics company advancing the way impact organizations collect and integrate data into their stories, announced a strategic expansion to cover the impact investing space, extending the company’s impact analytics expertise built from serving foundations and nonprofits. Since 2019, UpMetrics has provided foundations and nonprofits across the social sector with its impact measurement, reporting, and storytelling solution. Today, mission-driven impact investors are using the UpMetrics impact analytics platform to guide an advanced approach to outcomes-focused investing.
Technologyaithority.com

Orca Security Announces Global Partner Program to Bring Instant-on Security and Compliance to More Customers’ AWS, Azure, and GCP Estates

Program Encompasses Solution Partners, Cloud Service Providers, and Technology Partners to Create Greater Joint Customer Value and Continued Growth. Orca Security announced a robust global partner program to further extend the reach of its SaaS-based platform for workload and data protection, cloud security posture management, and vulnerability management to enable customers across all markets to safely innovate on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Virginia Statemassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 CRN Fast Growth 150 List: Virginia’s Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 out of 150

CRN Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Performance and Growth. ALEXANDRIA, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businessaithority.com

Tencent Cloud Named In Magic Quadrant For Cloud Infrastructure And Platform Services

Gartner, an internationally leading research and advisory company, has recently officially published its Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services report, in which Tencent Cloud is once again included as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant Research (*1). Regarding the Ability to Execute, Tencent’s placement is higher compared to last year.
Chinachannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Sovos Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Award's Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance

Sovos’ solutions for modern tax helps businesses remain compliant with ongoing regulatory changes around the world. Global tax software provider Sovos announced today that it has been named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance. Leveraging global strategy and local execution, Sovos' complete solution for modern tax includes continuous transaction control (CTC) compliance for value-added tax (VAT), and sales and use tax compliance throughout North America. SaaS Awards finalists represent excellence and innovation in the scope of cloud-based SaaS solutions.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

DeFi Tech Company AllianceBlock on C-Level Hiring Spree

Decentralized finance technology services provider AllianceBlock has announced eight new C-level hires. The company’s new Zug-based office plans to create 20 to 30 new jobs by the end of 2021. AllianceBlock’s open-source technology provides regulated financial entities around the globe with the infrastructure and tools they need to access the...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BBVA and Alibaba Affiliate Ant Group to Work on Integration of Financial Services via DLT based Trusple

And Ant Group (Alibaba affiliate) have entered an agreement to work on the integration of financial services in their platform, Trusple. Based on blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT), this network aims “to accelerate the digital transformation and facilitate the financing of international trade operations,” with a special focus on SMBs, the announcement revealed.
BusinessBusiness Insider

IMCO appoints Rossitsa Stoyanova as Chief Investment Officer

Stoyanova replaces outgoing CIO Jean Michel and will lead world class investment team. TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) today announced that Rossitsa Stoyanova has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, effective September 13, 2021. She reports to President & Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark and will be based in IMCO's Toronto office.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Exegy, a Predictive Trading Signals and Hardware Acceleration Tech Provider, Appoints Craig Schachter As Chief Revenue Officer

a provider of low-latency market data and execution services, predictive trading signals, as well as hardware-acceleration tech, reveals that they’ve appointed Craig Schachter to serve as the firm’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this key leadership role, Schachter will be tasked with setting and leading the company’s global international market...
TechnologyCIO

Cloud Native: A Strategy for The Future of Business

During the past two decades, cloud-based computing has evolved from a fringe concept to become an established IT model that sits at the center of most digital transformation initiatives. However, there are a wide variety of “cloud” offerings, with some much more impactful than others. Furthermore, many organizations continue to struggle when moving from legacy IT applications and environments to modern cloud deployments.
Businessaithority.com

Loxo Names Former IBM Watson And Bullhorn Exec, Nicole Tumblin To Vice President Of Sales Enablement And Operations

The 1 Talent Intelligence Platform hires recruiting and AI software veteran to accelerate revenue and customer acquisition while delivering a world-class experience across the entire customer journey. Loxo, the 1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in AI recruitment automation software used by over 4,000 customers across six continents, announced...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Google Cloud and Workday partnership helps businesses further their digital transformations

Google Cloud and Workday announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.
Businessaithority.com

Hitachi Vantara Appoints Mark Ablett as President to Drive Continued Resurgence of Its Digital Infrastructure Business

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced the promotion of sales and go-to-market leader Mark Ablett to the role of President, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit. Hitachi Vantara’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit serves 80% of the Fortune 100 with data storage,...
Austin, TXaithority.com

Avaya Acquires Contact Center Developer CTIntegrations, Further Strengthening the Avaya OneCloud™ Platform

Avaya (AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced it has acquired CTIntegrations, a specialized contact center software development and system integration company based in Austin, Texas. CTIntegrations provides Avaya with additional digital capabilities for its extensive contact center customer base and will further enhance the Avaya OneCloud™ AI-powered experience platform.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Workday selects Google Cloud as a preferred cloud partner

Google LLC scored another key customer win for its cloud business today with the news that it’s partnering with Workday Inc., the financial and human capital management software provider. The deal sees Google become a preferred cloud partner for Workday across core industries such as financial services, healthcare and retail,...
Businessinformation-age.com

Tunstall Healthcare appoints Gary Steen as group CTO

Tunstall Healthcare has announced the appointment of former TalkTalk Group executive Gary Steen as its new group CTO. New Tunstall Healthcare CTO Steen will lead the company’s innovation and development function globally, while holding responsibility for all solutions and products from technology delivery centres in the UK, Sweden and Germany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy