Clearwater Analytics, an SaaS for Investment Accounting, Appoints Souvik Das as CTO
a software-as-a-service or SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics, reveals that it has appointed Souvik Das as its new CTO. Das will be responsible for further developing the Clearwater Analytics’ SaaS platform with the latest modifications and enhancements. He has considerable experience in creating and scaling technology platforms as well as leading international engineering teams.www.crowdfundinsider.com
