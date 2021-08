Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.