‘The Suicide Squad’ Actor Nathan Fillion Thinks Batman Needs a Therapist [Interview]

Nathan Fillion revealed where plans stand for a cast reunion in one of his earliest projects. He’s been a fan-favorite on TV for a long time now, and one of the first things that ardent fans of his recognize is Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place. That show ran for four seasons and 81 episodes back in the late 90s. During an interview about his role as TDK in The Suicide Squad, Fillion told Inverse that he ran into some of the co-stars not too long ago. While they enjoyed catching up and tossed around the idea of a reunion, nothing is imminent at the moment. But, Fillion and his friends didn’t rule it out either. With every show you can imagine getting some kind of reunion or cast reading in the last two years, it would seem that nothing is impossible. But, if you wanted to see the actor be witty in a large ensemble cast sometime soon, maybe The Suicide Squad is a better bet.