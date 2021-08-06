Cancel
Olympic gold medalist gets welcomed home with Russian version of 'Toss a Coin to your Witcher'

By Malindy Hetfeld
PC Gamer
Cover picture for the article

Russian Olympic sports shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina was a recent hit on social media in part due to her cool stance, but the gamers™ took a particular interest in the 24 year-old due to her wearing Witcher-themed shooting frames and a Witcher medallion, something she also did when she won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Now, people in Batsarashkina's home of Omsk have taken notice, too—the above video, which translates to "A touching meeting of Vitalina Batsarashkina in Omsk" shows the gold medallist arriving home to a very enthusiastic rendition of 'Toss a Coin to your Witcher', the song bard Jaskier sings during his first meeting with Geralt in the Netflix TV series. There's even a choir.

