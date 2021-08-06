Cancel
Education

UK joins list of institutions, businesses requiring masks; testing set

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Monday Aug. 9, masks will be required inside of all University of Kentucky indoor spaces, including both our academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. - Advertisement - Why now?. We’ve been working diligently to review the data, understand the science and gather feedback. As noted...

RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Mask mandates: A list of stores requiring face masks inside

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the Delta variant has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidelines. Many big-box retailers are following CDC guidelines and reimplementing mask mandates for employees and, in some cases, customers, while taking into consideration the risk of transmission based on location.
Retailwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Target Joins Walmart in Updating Mask Requirements

Target on Monday joined a growing number of businesses updating their face-mask requirements following the CDC's July 27 update to its face-covering guidance. Effective Aug. 3, all Target team members in areas of substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the CDC—more than 79% of U.S. counties as of Aug. 2—will be required to wear a face covering in stores. In areas not flagged by the CDC, unvaccinated team members and guests will continue to be urged to wear a mask in stores, the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Business owners debate requiring masks in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some big box stores and major chains like McDonalds had required masks in most of West Michigan after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed COVID-19 transmission rates substantial or high, but small business owners were left to decide what to do and some were still on the fence.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Public Healthfdanews.com

UK Sets New Validation Requirement for COVID-19 Tests

The UK government is introducing a new market validation process for COVID-19 tests and is requiring them to be approved by the Department of Health and Social Care. Tests for which the National Health Service already has a contract “will be grandfathered and exempt for the duration of the contract,” even if the test subsequently fails the new market validation process, the government said.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs passes indoor masks mandates, vaccine/tests requirements for indoor businesses

The Palm Springs city council unanimously passed a mandate requiring masks at all indoor businesses throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate will apply to both customers and staff. The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 9, unless the city holds a special meeting beforehand to remove it. The city council also The post Palm Springs passes indoor masks mandates, vaccine/tests requirements for indoor businesses appeared first on KESQ.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

North End Fitness Center Joins List Of Businesses Requiring Staff, Customers To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) — Another local business is requiring all staff and customers to be fully vaccinated. Row Republic Fitness Center in Boston’s North End announced the new policy on Friday. Before they were requiring proof of vaccination in order for people to work out without masks but this policy takes it a step further. “Everyone wants some sense of normalcy, and they want to go back to what it was like before the pandemic, and we feel that when you have 100% when you come through these doors and you have 100% of people vaccinated, if you’re here for an hour, you can have that feeling here. You know that everyone’s protected, you know that you’re protected, you know that you’re in an incredibly safe environment,” said owner Joey Tagliente. Other Boston-area businesses including Jacques Cabaret and Middle East Nightclub are asking for proof of vaccination.
Bridgeport, CTonlyinbridgeport.com

Ganim: Masking Required Inside Public Buildings And Businesses

Mayor Joe Ganim on Tuesday issued an executive order requiring use of face coverings inside municipal buildings and businesses. See ganimexecutiveorder. Masks are not required while eating or drinking. News release:. Effective August 11th, 2021, Mayor Ganim requires the use of masks or protective face coverings in accordance with the...

