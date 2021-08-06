UK joins list of institutions, businesses requiring masks; testing set

BOSTON (CBS) — Another local business is requiring all staff and customers to be fully vaccinated. Row Republic Fitness Center in Boston’s North End announced the new policy on Friday. Before they were requiring proof of vaccination in order for people to work out without masks but this policy takes it a step further. “Everyone wants some sense of normalcy, and they want to go back to what it was like before the pandemic, and we feel that when you have 100% when you come through these doors and you have 100% of people vaccinated, if you’re here for an hour, you can have that feeling here. You know that everyone’s protected, you know that you’re protected, you know that you’re in an incredibly safe environment,” said owner Joey Tagliente. Other Boston-area businesses including Jacques Cabaret and Middle East Nightclub are asking for proof of vaccination.