Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 Return With New Trailer

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost time to go back to the Upside Down. After three seasons, Stranger Things still ranks among the most popular shows ever on Netflix. The fourth season has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was just beginning production on Season 4 when the virus began to spread in spring of last year, forcing a halt to the shoot. Production finally resumed in the fall of last year. According to some reports, the show was still shooting more material as of this month. And we’re still waiting for the new episodes.

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Finn Wolfhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Teases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Hopper’s fate, Eleven in peril, and a new mystery

Stranger Things fans have been languishing too long in an Upside Down limbo state. Season 3 of the beloved Netflix sci-fi series was released now over two years ago, leaving off on a cliffhanger that fans have been theorizing over since. Thankfully, Season 4 is on the way. Netflix released...
TV SeriesCollider

'Chucky' TV Series Wraps Filming, Reveals Don Mancini

Original Child's Play creator Don Mancini has announced via his official Twitter page that his new show, Chucky, has officially wrapped filming. The series began filming in Toronto, Canada on March 29 and just wrapped today. Chucky will serve as a direct sequel to Mancini's seventh film in the Child's Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, and will consist of eight episodes. Mancini is writing every episode and directing the first. The pilot is set to premiere on October 12 on both SYFY and USA Network.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Sequel News & What We Know So Far

Enola Holmes is heading back to Netflix for a sequel with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning to their respective roles. What can we expect from Enola Holmes 2 and when will it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look at everything known so far. Directed by Harry Bradbeer...
TV SeriesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

The ‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer Looks Just Like the Comic Series

The coolest shot in the Y: The Last Man trailer is the one above: A God’s eye view of an apocalyptic, abandoned street. From that perspective, it forms the letter Y — an image that’s taken straight out of the classic DC/Vertigo comics series by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra, which is set in a world where every single man on the planet suddenly dies, except for one.
MoviesFremont Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy