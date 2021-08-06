A Beginner’s Guide to Makeup For Men
You may recall when baseball legend A-Rod announced his new male beauty line back in May. Images of the former Yankee (who had sadly just come off a breakup with J.Lo) looking jubilant and a bit intense as he applied his new “Blur Stick” concealer circulated online, advancing the dialogue around men and makeup. Rodriguez’s venture into the male beauty space may have seemed unconventional to some, but it actually falls in line with a growing trend.www.insidehook.com
