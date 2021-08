The Detroit Lions are finally in full practice pads as the Lions enter the 6th day of Lions training camp. Rookies got into a fight today involving Amon-Ra St. Brown versus Ifeatu Melifonwu. Jared Goff looks real sharp on offense scoring a nice pass for a touchdown. Austin Bryant is finally back from being injured and practiced for the first time this training camp. Penei Sewell looked strong on the offensive line going up against Romeo Okwara. The Detroit Lions secondary looked well in coverage. MicroMike breaks down observations for Lions training camp day six. Sewell is off a decent, but not perfect, start as the starting right tackle in the first few days of camp.