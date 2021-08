The Apple TV box has lost its purpose as content moves to more devices and Apple engineers lack optimism for Apple TV hardware, Mark Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter. Apple Inc. started selling an Apple TV with a faster processor and a great new remote control in April. But neither upgrade, nor the set-top box’s previous features, justify spending $199 on such a device in 2021… In recent years, the Apple TV has become a less obvious purchase for many Apple fans and content junkies. The app ecosystem is a flop, aside from big names like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube and the occasional casual game. The box costs, in some cases, more than double what rivals sell for.