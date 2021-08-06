Save over $100 on these Sennheiser wireless headphones

Declutter your desk with a classy Headphones Holder from König & Meyer. The König and Meyer Kopfhörerhalter Headphone holder arrived in a 4 1/4 inches wide by 3 3/8 inches tall by four inches thick retail box. The main and back panels provided the K&M (Stands For Music) name/logo along the top of the panel, the Kopfhörerhalter name to the left, a Made In Germany logo/5-year warranty along the bottom left, and an attractive image of the headphone holder toward the bottom right. I liked the patchwork green triangles along the top left corner and the fade to white color scheme toward the bottom right of the front/back panels. The right side panel showed an image of the headphone holder along the bottom right and a septalingual presentation of “Headphone holder” toward the top left. Along the lower left of the panel, you will find the product SKU barcode. The left side panel provided the K&M name/logo along the top left and listed four product features (Stable headphone holder to be mounted on a table, Large, rubber-coated holder protects headphones from damage and holds them securely, Support width 100mm/3.937”, Support depth 72mm/2.834”) in four languages (German, English, French, Spanish).