Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save over $100 on these Sennheiser wireless headphones

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in need of some new headphones, this deal from Amazon is just the ticket. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that offer a range of functionality options for maximum convenience, and they’re over $100 off on Amazon US. Active noise-cancellation means you can shift...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Sennheiser#Best Headphones#Amazon Us#Sennhesier#View Network N#Amazon Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Garmin Watches are up to $120 off at Amazon right now

Step up your health and fitness this summer with a fitness tracker or smartwatch, like the ones you’ll find in these Garmin watch deals, smartwatch deals, and Apple Watch deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can get $120 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and $84 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch. Those are deep discounts on superior smartwatches — don’t skip out on these amazing deals!
ElectronicsTechHive

Bang & Olufsen launches Beoplay EQ true wireless headphones with active adaptive noise cancellation

Venerable Danish luxury audio maker Bang & Olufsen today launched its $399 Beoplay EQ, the first true wireless earphones with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Adaptive ANC is a more sophisticated kind of ANC that uses microphones and speakers to adjust noise cancelling automatically to your surroundings. Bang & Olufsen claims that the Beoplay EQ’s Adaptive ANC effectively eliminates surrounding noise to allow total immersion in the company’s signature sound.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi-Inspired Headphones

The GravaStar Sirius Pro Earbuds are a science fiction-inspired mobile audio solution for users looking to enjoy an immersive experience that doesn't hold back when it comes to futuristic aesthetics. The earbuds will offer up to 24-hours of battery life along with 65ms ultra-low latency, which will make them well-suited to the needs of avid gamers. Users can take advantage of crystal-clear sound quality along with environmental noise cancellation and more.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Choosing the best over-ear headphones for your needs

It’s hard to believe, but headphones were once only cheap accessories that just got the job done or expensive add-ons for serious enthusiasts. Now there are so many accessible quality headphones raining down like manna from heaven it’s easy to catch a case of analysis paralysis when it’s time to shop. Don’t worry, we’re here to sort out the best cans we can. For those who need a soundtrack as they whittle away the hours working or playing, there’s a veritable universe of audio innovation out there that’s tailored to your personal preferences when it comes to maintaining concentration and communication. We’ve put together this handy guide to some of the best over-ear headphones to help point you in the direction of your next pair.
Retailmacsources.com

Kopfhörerhalter Headphone Holder REVIEW

Declutter your desk with a classy Headphones Holder from König & Meyer. The König and Meyer Kopfhörerhalter Headphone holder arrived in a 4 1/4 inches wide by 3 3/8 inches tall by four inches thick retail box. The main and back panels provided the K&M (Stands For Music) name/logo along the top of the panel, the Kopfhörerhalter name to the left, a Made In Germany logo/5-year warranty along the bottom left, and an attractive image of the headphone holder toward the bottom right. I liked the patchwork green triangles along the top left corner and the fade to white color scheme toward the bottom right of the front/back panels. The right side panel showed an image of the headphone holder along the bottom right and a septalingual presentation of “Headphone holder” toward the top left. Along the lower left of the panel, you will find the product SKU barcode. The left side panel provided the K&M name/logo along the top left and listed four product features (Stable headphone holder to be mounted on a table, Large, rubber-coated holder protects headphones from damage and holds them securely, Support width 100mm/3.937”, Support depth 72mm/2.834”) in four languages (German, English, French, Spanish).
Electronicsreviewed.com

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs JBL Tour One: Which wireless headphones should you buy?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are our favorite headphones right now, thanks to their marvelous sound quality, great features and comfort, and incredible noise canceling. These sleek cans ensure their worth by using a well-tailored mix of software features and embedded technology to deliver top-notch performance. So when it comes to wireless travel headphones, Sony’s XM4 are the gold standard.
Electronicscbs17

Best wired headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Headphones are some of the best ways to listen to music, podcasts and videos. However, with an increasing trend of going wireless, many users are still looking to wear more traditional headphones. Wired headphones offer many advantages to wireless pairs, including never needing to charge batteries, never having connectivity issues and often costing less.
Video GamesThe Verge

Get the Xbox Wireless headset and controller together and save $25

Online retailer Antonline is hosting bundles that include Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset and one of the new first-party Xbox wireless controllers for $25 less than it’d cost to purchase each item separately. There’s a bundle with the headset paired with a pulse red controller, a shock blue controller, and one with an electric volt controller. Each are selling for $140 right now, and Antonline suggests acting fast as it told us that deals including this headset tend to sell out quickly.
ElectronicsInternational Business Times

Sony Wireless Headphone WH-1000XM4 Hands-on Review: The Best Even Better

There may be all sorts of Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones flooding the markets right now, but Bose and Sony are still holding the top positions in the public's perception. Why is Sony still topping the charts with the fourth generation of its WH-1000XM series? Is it a well deserved reputation...
Electronicsloudersound.com

Best kids headphones 2021: Bluetooth, wired and wireless headphones for your little rockers

If you want to buy kids headphones - whether that’s to indoctrinate them with your favourite childhood albums, or to keep them busy with the iPad on long drives - you need to make sure they’re bulit for the job. Stringent volume control and lightweight, comfortable design are paramount when it comes to choosing the best kid’s headphones. Handing down your old Marshall cans really isn’t on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy