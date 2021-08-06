Cancel
BeachBot Rover Uses Artificial Intelligence to Clean Up Cigarette Butts

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
Cover picture for the articleHumans are entirely responsible for the pollution crisis that’s currently killing wildlife around the world, and ultimately, it’s going to be up to us to fix it. In the meantime, smart machines could help reduce our impact on species like seabirds, fish, and turtles and make our natural spaces a lot more pleasant in the process. Two Dutch engineers have invented an autonomous beach-cleaning robot called the BeachBot, which learns how to identify and clean up discarded cigarette butts using Microsoft’s artificial intelligence systems.

