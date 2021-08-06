Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Will A New Bodybuilding Legend Emerge In Tampa Today?

By National News
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0G8a_0bJni33400

Is a 32-year-old Haitian American corrections officer from Baltimore, Maryland on the cusp of seizing the title of Mr. Olympia, the most august and respected title in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) in Tampa today?

Is Jephte Cherephant, who competes under the name BIG BUNDY, which in Haitian means “big man” poised to snag the title once held by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Flex Wheeler?

Last year Big Bundy snagged his pro card at the IFBB Nations, coming out of nowhere to win the Super Heavyweight title and narrowly losing the overall title. Now, if Bundy wins the Tampa Pro scheduled for August 7th, he will get a shot at the Mr. Olympia title.

Jephte Cherephant – 32 years of age. Born in Miami, Florida. One of three boys. He played high school football and basketball. Attended Morgan State College in MD where he played fullback on the college football team. Had a brief stint as a powerlifter before getting bitten by the bodybuilding bug five years ago.

Sadly, Bundy’s mother passed in 2018, his father in 2019, and his older brother in 2020. His competitive highlights in bodybuilding are as follows: 2015 York Cup, 2016 MD State Super Heavyweight Champ, 2016 15th IFBB North American Championships, 2017 IFBB North American 3rd, 2018 IFBB North American 4th, 2020 IFBB North American 2nd, 2020 NPC Men’s Nationals Super Heavyweight winner.

Bundy is a devout Christian with two kids and an unquenchable thirst for bodybuilding. He works as a corrections officer in the Baltimore City Jail.

“Big Bundy is not the toast of the Body-building magazines or fanboys. He’s a ‘walk on”, a “natural”, who with the sponsorship of former amateur bodybuilder and American political icon Roger Stone has attracted the most seasoned and advanced contest preparation. Veteran Bodybuilder Rod Smith and a man known in the bodybuilding world as ‘Guru Ameen, Ameen in Alai both say Bundy will come into tomorrow’s contest ‘shredded. Carb depletion has begun,” Alai told The Free Press.

Trainer and Coach Rod Smith, who is expected to seize his pro card in the upcoming Armed Forces National’s serves as a senior advisor to Bundy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9qUE_0bJni33400
Coach Rod Smith, Photo By: Enrique Alejandro

“In my 25 years in bodybuilding, I have never seen the kind of density of muscle and incredible symmetry like that displayed by Big Bundy.” Guru Ameen thinks Smith’s years of experience in the bodybuilding sport and his keen insight with bringing in a contender that is in peak condition, combined with the regimen designed by Ameen himself will give Big Bundy the winning edge.

The IFBB continues as the governing body for men’s competitive bodybuilding and Big Bundy is most definitely a contender no one sees coming who reportedly outweighs his nearest competitor in the upcoming Tampa face-off by over twenty pounds. “Big Bundy has extraordinary genes, exceptional focus, and amazing discipline,” said Alai, Bundy’s trainer.

“I predict he comes in at 278 pounds at the weigh-in to grab the overall title and that rare shot to become Mr. Olympia.”

To demonstrate how insular the bodybuilding world is, most residents in the Tampa area are completely unaware that the Tampa Pro competition that will play out at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay today, will determine the likely future of the Mr. Olympia crown.

While Big Bundy is not a household name today, the odds of his gracing the cover of virtually every men’s bodybuilding magazine just weeks from now is a likely possibility.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Flex Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Bodybuilding#Bodybuilder#Basketball#College Football#Haitian#The Ifbb Nations#Tampa Pro#Morgan State College#Christian#The Free Press#Armed Forces National#Big Bundy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Pelosi’s Archbishop Calls Her Out Again For Advocating That Taxpayers Fund Abortions

Many Catholic bishops in America seem too cowardly to uphold the doctrine of the faith when abortion is in the focus of the debate, as evidenced by a vote in mid-June. Back then, amid a debate over whether powerful Democratic politicians who are Catholic, like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, should be blocked from receiving holy communion after supporting abortion, 25 percent of bishops rejected the idea.
Citrus County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Middle School Teacher Arrested For Drug Trafficking

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A middle school teacher in Florida has been arrested for trafficking drugs. On Monday, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU), along with detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) served two search warrants that resulted in the arrest of Citrus Springs Middle School Teacher, 52-year-old Jeffrey Scott Brake of Dunnellon.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Las Vegas Woman Dasha Kelly Gambles On CNN’s Gullibility, Jackpots $230K In GoFundMe Drive

Since Donald Trump rose to prominence in presidential politics, the liberal national media has taken gullibility to new heights. Whether it’s bashing pro-life kids from a Catholic high school in Kentucky, claiming Trump conspired with Russians to get elected, promoting actor Jussie Smollett as a hate-crime victim, or, of late, assailing a Colorado Rockies fan for a racial slur he didn’t use.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

21 Indicted In Georgia Drug Trafficking Operation

A multi-agency drug trafficking investigation has culminated in the criminal conspiracy indictment of 21 defendants in the Southern District of Georgia. Operation Wynner Storm, initiated by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), targeted gang-related drug trafficking in the Wilkes, Lincoln, and McDuffie County areas north of Augusta, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The primary charge in the indictment,
CelebritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Simone Biles Says She’s ‘Very Much’ Pro-Abortion As ‘Someone Who Was In The Foster Care System’

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said Monday evening that she is “very much” pro-abortion as “someone who was in the foster care system.”. The gymnast discussed her stance on abortion as she joked with her Instagram followers Monday evening about unpopular opinions on avocados and ketchup, Beyoncé, The Office and more, until a follower sent her a message that said “abortion is wrong :).”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Accuse Biden Officials Of Working At The ‘Behest Of The Abortion Lobby,’ Ignoring The Law

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated federal conscience-protection laws when they told the Department Of Justice to drop a lawsuit against a hospital that forced a nurse to assist an elective abortion, Republican senators said in a Wednesday letter. The Daily Caller...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy