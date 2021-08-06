Cancel
Black priest: White nationalism the greatest threat to peace today

By Catholic News Service
jerseycatholic.org
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The Black priest who is Pax Christi USA’s “Teacher of Peace” award recipient for 2021 said white nationalism is “the greatest threat to peace in our time, both nationally and even internationally.”. “White nationalism is the existential, visceral conviction that this country — its public spaces, its...

jerseycatholic.org

Comments / 0

