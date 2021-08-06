Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

By March Violante
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by Diego Olcese -CEO-, and Rodolfo Dañino -COO-, in 2015, Crehana specializes in the Latin American workforce training industry by offering a point of contact for companies to have access to a wide variety of tools that help throughout the entire learning and development process of employees, including the assessment of skills gaps of employees, recommendations of learning routes and progress monitoring, among other solutions.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Latin American#Mountain Nazca#Salesforce Ventures#Rethink Education#Alive Ventures#Ifc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $111 Million Token Sale for Helium’s HNT

The decentralized 5G network Helium caters to more than 118,000 Hotspots in more than 11,800 cities worldwide. Its native token HNT serves as the incentive for expanding the wireless coverage. On Tuesday, August 10, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced leading $111-million token sale for Helium’s HNT. The venture...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mubadala co-leads $100 million capital raise for software firm People.ai

(Reuters) - Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi’s state investor, and venture capital firm Akkadian Ventures co-led a $100 million investment for People.ai, bringing its valuation to $1.1 billion, the software startup said on Wednesday. Founded in 2016, People.ai allows for the automation of manual data entry...
Businessmartechseries.com

BigID Is Named To The 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. “We’re thrilled to...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Fleet Payment Startup Car IQ Raises $15M Oversubscribed Series B

Fleet payment startup Car IQ raised $15 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round led by Forté Ventures, according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 11). Participants in the funding round also included new backers Ally Ventures, BlackBerry Limited, State Farm Ventures and TELUS Ventures, along with existing investors Alpana Ventures, Avanta Ventures, Citi Ventures, Quest Venture Partners and Scrum Ventures.
Businesscybersecdn.com

OwnBackup Raises $240 Million at $3.35 Billion Valuation

New Jersey-based data protection solutions provider OwnBackup on Tuesday announced raising $240 million in a Series E funding round at a valuation of $3.35 billion. Alkeon Capital, B Capital Group, BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and Vertex Ventures took part in the funding round, which brings the total raised by the company to roughly $500 million.
Businessaustinnews.net

Diversity Recruiting Startup Joonko Announces Series A Funding

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Joonko, the HR tech startup that helps companies meet their diversity recruiting quotas, announced the closing of a $10 million round A led by Vertex Ventures Israel. Joonko's recruitment solution assists companies to achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Investors value OwnBackup at $3.35B in new $240M funding round

A group of investors led by Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group has bought a $240 million stake in data protection startup OwnBackup Inc. at a $3.35 billion valuation, $2 billion more than it was worth six months ago. Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based OwnBackup announced the funding round this morning....
NFLkitco.com

SoftBank-backed sports retailer Fanatics valued at $18 billion in capital raise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fanatics, the world’s biggest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has raised $325 million from new and existing investors in a funding round that valued the company at $18 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Current backers SoftBank and Silver Lake, as well as new...
Marketsaithority.com

Snorkel AI Raises $85 Million at $1 Billion Valuation for Data-Centric AI

Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, announced $85 million in Series C funding, bringing the total funding raised to $135 million. Snorkel AI is now valued at $1 billion, making it one of the few companies in the AI industry to reach a billion-dollar...
EconomyEntrepreneur

NimbleBox.ai Raises $1 Mn Seed Funding Led By Venture Catalysts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NimbleBox.ai, a Techstars portfolio company aiming to build and provide a complete toolkit for developers focused on artificial intelligence, announced on Tuesday to have raised $1 million in a seed round led by an integrated startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Nanavati Family, and Astarc Ventures.
Marketsfinextra.com

Appital raises £2.5m for equity capital marketplace

Appital, a London-based marketplace bidding to unlock latent liquidity in equity capital markets, has raised £2.5 million from Frontline Ventures and a host of angels. The Appital platform allows the buy-side community to gain greater exposure to deal flow and execution opportunities in highly illiquid small and mid-cap stocks. The...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Blocktrade Raises $25.8 Million in Funding from Venture Capitalists

Blocktrade is going to invest the new capital into developing its internal operations as it borders on security, market making and fiat-onramps. Blocktrade, a Luxembourg-based digital asset trading platform, has pulled funding from investors in a Series A capital raise in which the firm amassed $25.8 million (22 million euros). As reported by CoinTelegraph, the company made the announcement on Tuesday, and refused to mention the investors who participated in the round.
Businessmartechseries.com

Attentive Selected in the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

SaaS Company On Track to Drive $12 Billion in Online Sales for Brands This Year. Attentive, the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published annually by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

With $15 million capital raise complete, Triad Business Bank releases quarterly results

Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) has announced a $15 million capital raise while simultaneously releasing its quarterly results ended June 30. On Aug. 3, the bank completed the sale of 1.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $10 per share, or $15 million in gross proceeds. It supplements last year’s $51 million initial equity raise conducted as part of its formation.
Businesskamcity.com

McColl’s Considering Capital Raise To Accelerate Store Conversion Programme

The McColl’s convenience group has confirmed that it is considering undertaking a capital raise to accelerate the pace of roll-out of its Morrisons Daily store conversion programme and strengthen its balance sheet. A report by Sky News over the weekend said it had learnt that McColl’s had approached institutional investors...
BusinessShareCast

McColls exploring capital raise, shares sink

McColl’s Retail shares sank on Monday after the convenience retailer confirmed it is currently exploring options relating to a potential capital raise to increase the number of its Morrisons Daily store conversions. Responding to press speculation, the company said the capital raise would also enable it to accelerate the pace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy