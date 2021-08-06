Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

Blocktrade is going to invest the new capital into developing its internal operations as it borders on security, market making and fiat-onramps. Blocktrade, a Luxembourg-based digital asset trading platform, has pulled funding from investors in a Series A capital raise in which the firm amassed $25.8 million (22 million euros). As reported by CoinTelegraph, the company made the announcement on Tuesday, and refused to mention the investors who participated in the round.