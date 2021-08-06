Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital
Founded by Diego Olcese -CEO-, and Rodolfo Dañino -COO-, in 2015, Crehana specializes in the Latin American workforce training industry by offering a point of contact for companies to have access to a wide variety of tools that help throughout the entire learning and development process of employees, including the assessment of skills gaps of employees, recommendations of learning routes and progress monitoring, among other solutions.www.mysanantonio.com
