Greenbrier County Commission To Hold Meeting
The next regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 132 of the County Courthouse in Lewisburg.
Agenda:
Prelude – opening invocation
Pledge of allegiance
Call to order
Regular business:
- Approve minutes of July 28, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes, July 26, 2021 Special Meeting & August 2, 2021 Special Meeting
- Settlements of Estates/Cindy Alley -Fiduciary Supervisor
- Exonerations/County Splits/Consolidations-Joe Darnell, Assessor
Financial Approvals – County Clerk Robin Loudermilk:
- Arts & Recreation Transfer
- Budget Revisions
- Line Item Transfer
- Pay Bills
New Busine ss:
Construction Project:
- Consideration of any necessary actions related to the design, acquisition, construction and equipping of the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project, specifically including, but not limited to, any aspects of the construction contract.
- Consideration of one or more requisitions related to the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
- Update on status of Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
- Consideration of any necessary actions related to the financing for the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
- Consideration of any and all actions related to the foregoing.
Adjournment
