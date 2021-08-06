Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Commission To Hold Meeting

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

The next regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 132 of the County Courthouse in Lewisburg.

Agenda:

Prelude – opening invocation

Pledge of allegiance

Call to order

Regular business:

  • Approve minutes of July 28, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes, July 26, 2021 Special Meeting & August 2, 2021 Special Meeting
  • Settlements of Estates/Cindy Alley -Fiduciary Supervisor
  • Exonerations/County Splits/Consolidations-Joe Darnell, Assessor

Financial Approvals – County Clerk Robin Loudermilk:

  • Arts & Recreation Transfer
  • Budget Revisions
  • Line Item Transfer
  • Pay Bills

New Busine ss:

Construction Project:

  • Consideration of any necessary actions related to the design, acquisition, construction and equipping of the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project, specifically including, but not limited to, any aspects of the construction contract.
  • Consideration of one or more requisitions related to the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
  • Update on status of Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
  • Consideration of any necessary actions related to the financing for the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.
  • Consideration of any and all actions related to the foregoing.

Adjournment

The post Greenbrier County Commission To Hold Meeting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Meeting August#Construction Project#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy