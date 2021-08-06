WSS Meeting Agendas
Finance Committee Meeting
Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Agenda:
• present
• finance statement
• bills to be paid
• items to be discussed
City Council Meeting
Monday, Aug. 9, at 7. p.m.
Agenda:
• call to order
• pledge of allegiance
• roll call
• approval of minutes – July 12, 2021
• citizen comments (each speaker will be given two minutes)
• standing committee reports
• officer report
• special reports
• resolutions/proclamations
• ordinances/policies
• Suddenlink Franchise agreement
• new business
• Labor Day holiday
• adjournment
