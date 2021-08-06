Quinwood VFD Receives Grant

The heroes of the Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department received a significant amount of financial assistance this past Tuesday, August 3, in the form of a $5,000 grant. The grant, which will be used by the department for EMS supplies, was provided by Texas-based Price Gregory International. According to their website, Price Gregory International is “the leading provider of energy transmission services with a focus on pipeline and facility construction.” Price Gregory International’s Sharla Sherry was on hand to present the grant. “We’re working in this community, and working around these people,” Sherry said. “We are firmly committed to supporting local causes, especially when the cause is to help those who help others.” “This grant was written specifically to stock our trucks with equipment,” Chief Dwane Hellums said. “The funds will be used for EMS supplies.” Also in attendance for the presentation of the grant were Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department members Dwane Hellems, Clell Holliday, Dwayne Spencer, Owen Adkins, Kim Spencer, Jeremy Quillen, Brent Hellems, Matt Hellems, Chris Adkins, Larry Drennen, Les Tharp, Carter Sparks and Trevor Sparks.

