Vermont State

State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting by a Hartford police officer of a man who was said to be attacking the officer, police say.

The deceased subject is a white man believed to be in his 30s. His name has not been released.

The preliminary investigation has found that an officer was sent to a local home about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported a disturbance outside the caller’s home.

After the officer arrived, the subject ignored the officer’s directions and attacked the officer. The officer used pepper spray, but it did not subdue the subject.

While they were both on the ground, the subject repeatedly punched the officer in the head and strangled him. The officer fired his service weapon, fatally injuring the subject, police said.

Neither the names of the man who died or the officer have been released.

The officer was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged later Thursday night. He is on administrative leave following standard Hartford Police Department policy.

