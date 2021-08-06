Cancel
CDC Lists Broome, Chenango, Delaware Counties As Having Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

By Amy Hogan
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center For Disease Control and Prevention currently lists Broome, Chenango, and Delaware Counties as having substantial COVID-19 transmission rates. A map on the CDC's website shows which areas of New York State are experiencing higher rates of coronavirus cases and spread. The map places counties into categories of low, moderate, substantial, and high transmission based on how many new cases per 100,000 residents were reported in the past seven days, or the percent of positives to come from administered tests.

