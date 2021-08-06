CDC Lists Broome, Chenango, Delaware Counties As Having Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention currently lists Broome, Chenango, and Delaware Counties as having substantial COVID-19 transmission rates. A map on the CDC's website shows which areas of New York State are experiencing higher rates of coronavirus cases and spread. The map places counties into categories of low, moderate, substantial, and high transmission based on how many new cases per 100,000 residents were reported in the past seven days, or the percent of positives to come from administered tests.