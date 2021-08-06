Friday through Saturday at midnight, Iowans can buy clothes and shoes free of state and local tax

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, this only applies to approved items less than $100.

The exemption applies to each article priced under $100.00 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer.

Last year, Iowans saved $4.6 million in taxes over the holiday.

Officials say that items like watches, jewelry, sports equipment are not included in this weekend’s exemptions.

More about the Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday here.