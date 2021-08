SEATAC, Wash. - The Puget Sound area's long dry streak finally came to an end late Thursday as Sea-Tac Airport received its first measurable rain in 51 days. The rain gauge there picked up about two-hundredths of an inch of rain just before midnight, marking the official end of Seattle's dry spell - tied for second-longest since record-keeping began. (A 1951 dry spell also lasted for 51 days.)