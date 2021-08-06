Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Gaslamp shooting suspect extradited to SD, due in court

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lU1wf_0bJngSZU00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused in the fatal shooting of a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month has been extradited to San Diego and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of gunning down 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19.

Garcia was shot at the end of a fight that erupted during an argument in the 500 block of Island Avenue, near Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

After the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with at least two other companions, Velovich said.

Arriving officers found several people rendering aid to Garcia. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gabriel was arrested around 5 p.m. the same day in Tucson, Arizona, police said.

County jail records indicate he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

He was being held without bail and is due to appear in a downtown San Diego courtroom Friday afternoon.

RELATED COVERAGE:
Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Gaslamp shooting
Shooting erupts during fight in Gaslamp Quarter; 1 dead, gunman sought

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown San Diego#Murder#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy