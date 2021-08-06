Authorities arrested a man after he was spotted in a stolen pickup truck in northeast Cedar Rapids

Davenport, IA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at a Kwik Star, 1001 Blairs Ferry Rd. in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

The responding officers found the stolen Ford F250 and saw one suspect sitting in the driver’s seat.

His name is Kerry Robin Nading, of Davenport, and he was arrested.

The 55-year-old man had a valid warrant out of Linn County for absence from custody.

He faces charges of second-degree theft, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.