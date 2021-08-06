Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Authorities arrested a man after he was spotted in a stolen pickup truck in northeast Cedar Rapids

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZoPs_0bJngDZp00

Davenport, IA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at a Kwik Star, 1001 Blairs Ferry Rd. in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

The responding officers found the stolen Ford F250 and saw one suspect sitting in the driver’s seat.

His name is Kerry Robin Nading, of Davenport, and he was arrested.

The 55-year-old man had a valid warrant out of Linn County for absence from custody.

He faces charges of second-degree theft, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 1

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
551
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
California StatePosted by
Davenport Journal

California father was arrested for stabbing and killing his 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl to death with a wooden stake

According to the police officials, the 40-year-old man was arrested when he tried crossing back into the U.S. Law enforcement authorities responded to a 911 call right before 8 a.m. Monday and found the two children. The prosecutor said the girl had been stabbed 12 times and the boy was stabbed 17 times. Blood stains and a wooden stake, possibly the murder weapon, were found at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

A North Carolina woman has been found buried within the concrete of the basement of her home, nearly two months after she was first reported missing

Human remains were found in the concrete of the home’s basement. The victim was first reported missing nearly two months ago. Investigators searched her home and found it to be secured. They’ve noticed that her vehicle was missing. Investigators found her vehicle abandoned elsewhere in the state with the car...
RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Boy accidentally shot his mom while playing with a gun, went to the street and shot himself

When a teenage boy picked up a gun while sitting in his living room, he did not imagine that somebody would accidentally lose his life within a few minutes. The teen, aged 16, was reportedly playing with the pistol in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen of their home on Saturday, July 31. At around 11:22 pm, the gun accidentally fired a bullet that travelled through the wall and struck the unsuspecting mother right in the head.

Comments / 1

Community Policy