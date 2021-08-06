Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Local resident faces a charge of first-degree robbery after he injured a victim during a robbery and took off from police

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29emvG_0bJnfwox00

Davenport, IA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. Thursday.

It happened in the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery.

When the officers arrived on scene, the victim said that a man got inside his vehicle and demanded all his money.

The suspect told him he had a gun and started punching the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say he suffered permanent scar near his eye and a possible broken nose.

Authorities found the suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect took off, but the car chase ended shortly in the area of 49th and Fairmount streets.

His name is Hunter Jones IV and he was arrested.

He is being held in Scott County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
551
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
California StatePosted by
Davenport Journal

California father was arrested for stabbing and killing his 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl to death with a wooden stake

According to the police officials, the 40-year-old man was arrested when he tried crossing back into the U.S. Law enforcement authorities responded to a 911 call right before 8 a.m. Monday and found the two children. The prosecutor said the girl had been stabbed 12 times and the boy was stabbed 17 times. Blood stains and a wooden stake, possibly the murder weapon, were found at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

A North Carolina woman has been found buried within the concrete of the basement of her home, nearly two months after she was first reported missing

Human remains were found in the concrete of the home’s basement. The victim was first reported missing nearly two months ago. Investigators searched her home and found it to be secured. They’ve noticed that her vehicle was missing. Investigators found her vehicle abandoned elsewhere in the state with the car...
RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Boy accidentally shot his mom while playing with a gun, went to the street and shot himself

When a teenage boy picked up a gun while sitting in his living room, he did not imagine that somebody would accidentally lose his life within a few minutes. The teen, aged 16, was reportedly playing with the pistol in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen of their home on Saturday, July 31. At around 11:22 pm, the gun accidentally fired a bullet that travelled through the wall and struck the unsuspecting mother right in the head.
AccidentsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Disabled boy dies after being left alone in hot car for 2 hours in the afternoon. He “was gravely mistreated”

A staff member, entrusted with the responsibility of caring for a disabled boy, became the reason for the child’s unexpected death and for a family to now deal with an unbearable loss. The 11-year-old boy lost his life after being left alone in a hot car for a couple of hours in the middle of the day. Initial reports said his age was 9, but the family later revealed that he was 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy