Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Suicide Squad' reboot is DC's answer to 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

By Phil Villarreal
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABmLj_0bJnflMC00

With its remake/reboot of "The Suicide Squad," DC finally has its answer to Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Guardians" franchise James Gunn crosses the studio line to deliver his combination of action, humor and superb use of pop music. As wily and unpredictable as its source material, "The Suicide Squad" draws the summer movie season to a close with a vigorous wallop. It's out today in theaters and on HBO Max.

Gunn blew up the franchise and kept a few key pieces around, digging deep into the bowels of DC history to pull out some absurd and oddly appropriate characters.

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn, but takes something of a backseat to Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and John Cena (Peacemaker). Just as in DC's comics and animation, the Quinn character is more effective as a sideshow. Also back from the original movie are Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

The new additions, though, are key. Sylvester Stallone delivers a joyously idiotic voice performance as King Shark, David Dastmalchian hops along on his own oddball wavelength as Polka-Dot Man, and Daniela Melchior serves up a saucy femme fatale as Ratcatcher 2.

Made up of kill-crazy criminals recruited to serve out impossible missions in exchange for reduced sentences, the gang forms uneasy, easily-snapped alliances that thrive on fatalistic banter.

They set out to stop a mysterious scientist from unleashing a plague-spreading, psychokinetic monster that intends to enslave the populace. While the plot is standard superhero fare, the execution is exquisite.

You can see Gunn's touches, tweaks and influence in every corner of the film, as he continues to develop his authoritative voice, which is something of a blend of Quentin Tarantino and Shane Black.

The script takes unexpected diversions from the formula, with key characters getting the axe early. You can never quite tell who will survive the war of attrition.

Light and lithe while subtly emotionally impactful, "The Suicide Squad" succeeds in just about every way its predecessors failed. And Gunn is now undisputed king of both sides of the comic book movie fence.

RATING: 3.5 stars out of 4.
Phil Villarreal Twitter
Phil Villarreal Facebook
Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page
Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Suicide Squad#Polka Dot Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Freak Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad was a chaotic masterpiece that was full of shocking moments and twists that you wouldn't see coming. Speaking of things you probably never thought you would see in the film, director James Gunn teased a cameo sequence featuring a beloved Guardians of the Galaxy actor that first-time viewers of the film shockingly failed to catch.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: James Gunn Has A Very Good Reason For Not Including The Joker

Several members of the cast from David Ayer's Suicide Squad won't be back for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but none has attracted more commentary than The Joker (Jared Leto), who wasn't in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, but who reappeared in a scene from Zack Snyder's Justice League. When the film was first in production, little was known about the cast, but there had been reports that Leto was done as The Joker for some time. Most fans also assumed that he would not appear in a film directed by Gunn, who had previously put him on blast publicly for alleged improper behavior.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

So are the first reviews of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad: “the best DC movie in years”

The premiere of The Suicide Squad is just around the corner, it will be released on August 6, 2021. However, the first reviews have already seen the light and are really promising. We knew that James Gunn would do a good job, after all he is responsible for the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, but certainly no one expected him to achieve Notes like 98% on Rotten Tometoes tomatometer. In fact, it was temporarily positioned with 100%.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will Margot Robbie leave DC after the Suicide Squad?

Despite thousands of positive comments, actress Margot Robbie could leave the DC Extended Universe after her participation already filmed in The Suicide Squad. If there is any truth in Hollywood, is that nothing is ever certain. The Suicide Squad, the next big promise of DC Y Warner Bros. It is already in theaters, but apparently not everything is rosy around the production. The latter could disconcert many, as the film has only been preceded by incredible comments … Although … Will everyone think the same?
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD is a Hilarious and Heartfelt DC/Troma Mash-Up

If I’m being perfectly honest, because of James Gunn’s involvement alone, I already knew I was going to enjoy The Suicide Squad. Sure, some might assume that would be due to Gunn’s ongoing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s probably true to a degree. But for me, it was more based on how much I adore his oft-overlooked superhero movie Super that came out in 2011 and how it effortlessly stole my comics-loving heart with its ragtag story about a very non-heroic guy becoming the hero in unexpected ways. Because for me, the things that I love about many of the Suicide Squad characters and their dynamics within the DC universe in general feel very connected to what Gunn was doing nearly a decade ago with Super. So, it was awesome to see some of the themes he explored back then fully realized in The Suicide Squad more than a decade later, with Gunn really doing his damnedest to celebrate all the wonderfully quirky and offbeat DC characters like only he can.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man’s Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC’s most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X’s Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman’s greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight’s former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.
MoviesNME

Meet James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad – DC’s rogues’ gallery

Crashing into cinemas on Friday (July 30), The Suicide Squad follows a posse of imprisoned supervillains on a mission to save the world – or at least America’s blushes – in exchange for reduced sentences. Here’s a guide to some of the charismatic key players taking us on the wildest...
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Producer On Potential DC Superhero Cameos

DC producer Peter Safran played coy when asked if The Suicide Squad would feature any superhero cameos. Mostly is an interesting word to use. Details are surprisingly still slim on the James Gunn-directed film, as the plot summaries and trailers so far have just focused on Task Force X hunting down the kaiju Starro. It’s entirely possible that the film could feature a minor cameo from a superhero. Seeing as the film has mostly propped itself up as a showcase for b and c-tier villains, it would be interesting to see lesser-known heroes take on The Suicide Squad. Luckily, the DC film is only days out, so we’ll know soon enough if the film has some good guys.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

The Suicide Squad Is DC’s Funniest Film Yet

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn stops by the DC universe to helm The Suicide Squad and put his own hysterical spin on things. I should not have to warn you but I am: PLEASE STAY FOR THE END OF THE CREDITS. Belle Reve plays home to the highest mortality...
MoviesPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Means For DC’s Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Suicide Squad. You have been warned. This is your warning. Beware. 2016’s Suicide Squad had a hugely important post-credits scene for the DC Extended Universe. It featured Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Ben Affleck Bruce Wayne engaged in a candid dinner conversation. After the events of the movie in Midway City, Waller says she’s nervous that her position as the director of Task Force X could be in jeopardy. Wayne promises to protect her if she “delivers” something he wants, at which point she hands him a top secret document containing information on the future members of the Justice League.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

DC fans demand Warner Bros release David Ayer’s Suicide Squad director’s cut

Earlier this year, DCEU fans were vindicated when Warner Bros finally released the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. Now though, they’re demanding that the studio release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Ayer published an open letter on Twitter discussing the theatrical cut of the 2016 action movie, causing “#ReleaseTheAyerCut” to trend. He claims what was released isn’t his Suicide Squad, adding only a “handful of people” have seen the unreleased version.
MoviesSasquatch 92.1 FM

‘The Suicide Squad’: All the Coolest DC Easter Eggs

The Suicide Squad is here and it makes Suicide Squad look like ... well, no, that line doesn’t quite work because it makes Suicide Squad look exactly as terrible as it was in the first place. The point is it’s good! Really good. Thank you, James Gunn, for giving. us the super-violent, super-funny, super-weird DC movie we’ve been waiting for.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About James Gunn’s DC Debut

Five years after the DCEU introduced a movie adaptation of the comic series Suicide Squad with Jared Leto’s neon green and tatted-up Joker, the introduction of “Daddy’s Lil Monster” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn among the company of Task Force X, here comes The Suicide Squad. The sort-of remake, reboot, (kinda-sequel?), written and directed by James Gunn is finally coming to theaters and streaming next weekend and the first impressions have come in.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn Says He’s Spoken With Warner Bros. About More DC Projects

James Gunn must be a very busy man because lately, his name has been everywhere. Gunn is especially popular this summer, because of his upcoming blockbuster The Suicide Squad – but that’s not the only reason he keeps making headlines. Gunn is particularly in demand right now, already splitting his time between two major studios, Marvel and Warner Bros. Could he continue splitting that time? according to the filmmaker, maybe.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Suicide Squad review: DC’s semi-sequel is a vast improvement on 2016’s Suicide Squad

Dir: James Gunn. Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi. 15, 132 mins.When the words “directed by James Gunn” first pop up on screen in The Suicide Squad, they’re accompanied by a rather curious visual: a tiny, daffodil-coloured bird pecking delicately at a human brain stem. Think of it as a statement of the artist’s intent. Gunn’s film is as sugary sweet as it is bloody, like an ice cream sundae drizzled with organs. It’s a far cry from – and an unbelievably vast improvement on – 2016’s Suicide...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Suicide Squad Producer Says James Gunn’s Marvel Firing Was A Huge Benefit For DC

Marvel and DC both managed to get themselves the best of James Gunn after the filmmaker’s issues with the former sent him straight into the arms of the latter. After being given his marching orders from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of unsavory tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, Warner Bros. swooped in just days later with an offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy