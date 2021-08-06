Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has administrative leave extended for fourth time

Trevor Bauer Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is being accused of sexual assault, had his administrative leave extended for the fourth time through Aug. 13, a league official told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

A civil hearing for the temporary restraining order that was obtained against Bauer will begin Aug. 16 in L.A. Superior Court, ESPN adds. The pitcher could have his absence extended a fifth time unless Major League Baseball and/or the Pasadena Police Department conclude their investigations before then.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 and still may face a suspension from baseball even if he is not legally charged.

The former Cy Young winner allegedly choked a woman until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punched her in several areas and left her with injuries that required hospitalization following two sexual encounters earlier this year.

According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the "majority" of Bauer's teammates don't want him back in the clubhouse "under any circumstances."

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal before the 2021 campaign after he won the Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He last appeared in a game on June 28.

With Bauer out of the rotation, the Dodgers acquired former Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer at last month's trade deadline. He won his only start with the club thus far, allowing five hits and two runs against the Houston Astros on Aug. 4 while striking out 10.