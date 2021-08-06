Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has administrative leave extended for fourth time

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfw21_0bJnfZiM00
Trevor Bauer Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is being accused of sexual assault, had his administrative leave extended for the fourth time through Aug. 13, a league official told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

A civil hearing for the temporary restraining order that was obtained against Bauer will begin Aug. 16 in L.A. Superior Court, ESPN adds. The pitcher could have his absence extended a fifth time unless Major League Baseball and/or the Pasadena Police Department conclude their investigations before then.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 and still may face a suspension from baseball even if he is not legally charged.

The former Cy Young winner allegedly choked a woman until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punched her in several areas and left her with injuries that required hospitalization following two sexual encounters earlier this year.

According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the "majority" of Bauer's teammates don't want him back in the clubhouse "under any circumstances."

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal before the 2021 campaign after he won the Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He last appeared in a game on June 28.

With Bauer out of the rotation, the Dodgers acquired former Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer at last month's trade deadline. He won his only start with the club thus far, allowing five hits and two runs against the Houston Astros on Aug. 4 while striking out 10.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#L A Superior Court#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Times#The Cincinnati Reds#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Dodgers' Trea Turner goes viral for smoothest baseball slide of all time

New Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner went viral this week for his unbelievably smooth slide into home on Tuesday. Turner scored in the top of the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on a single by Will Smith. The way Turner slid in and touched home was so slick.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Lakers considering signing two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers have already assembled quite the squad of free-agent mercenaries this offseason, including former superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. We can now add another one-time MVP candidate to their radar as well. NBA writer Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the Lakers have weighed using one of...
NHLYardbarker

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBFanSided

Trea Turner’s slide into home might be the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner’s slide into home plate was a thing of beauty during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Philadelphia looking to end the honeymoon phase of the Phillies, who took first-place in the NL East with their sweep of the New York Mets this past weekend. In the opening contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night, the Dodgers sent them a statement in style, courtesy of trade deadline acquisition Trea Turner.
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ball girl destroys intruding fan for running on the field (Video)

A Dodgers ball girl ruthlessly checked a fan who was being chased by security for running on the field into and over the wall in right field. Fans who run onto the field at major league ballparks definitely aren’t thinking about the consequences of their actions. That’s unfortunate for them...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: 'Majority of players' on Dodgers don't want Trevor Bauer back

“A majority of players do not want [Trevor] Bauer back under any circumstances,” writes Mike DiGiovanna of the L.A. Times, who cites “two people with knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics.” Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers, which the club has previously extended twice, runs through Tuesday. In late June, news surfaced of an ex parte temporary restraining order a San Diego woman obtained against Bauer after she alleged sexual assault.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers: Trea Turner’s smooth slide looks cooler every time you watch it

Tuesday night’s rain-soaked Dodgers victory over the Philadelphia Phillies lost out on an Aaron Nola-Max Scherzer duel halfway through. Luckily, what it lacked in aces it made up for in smooth criminality once the middle innings hit. New addition Trea Turner picked up the slack for his departed teammate Mad...
MLBFanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: Trevor Bauer is clearly out of any future plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a very tough position with Trevor Bauer. Simple logic would say the team can just release him and cut all ties. However, that is not how MLB finances work. Bauer continues to be paid millions while on administrative leave as his legal situation plays...
MLBFanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy