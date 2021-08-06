GMC Prep embarks on historic year with new leadership

The bands of Lenoir City and Loudon high schools bounced back in a big way last week. The general consensus among those leading and learning during band camps was excitement. “This time last year we were day by day,” Adam Huff, Lenoir City High School band director, said. “We didn’t know if we’d get shut down or if we had to stop everything. This year has been much, much better in every regard. I mean the kids are excited; we’re getting stuff done. We don’t have the unexpectedness of what school could look like. Are we wearing masks? This has been closer to normal, and they’re excited. I mean last year it was not fun for anybody, and they’re excited to be out here and excited to be back on the field, traveling to football games, going to competitions.”