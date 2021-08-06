GMC Prep embarks on historic year with new leadership
Georgia Military College Preparatory School marked a historic school year on Friday. For the first time in more than 40 years, GMC Prep returns to its original grades of K-12 with the addition of kindergarten, first and second grade levels. This historic expansion, in addition to the growing class sizes in grades 6-12, has resulted in exciting leadership changes and one of the largest new faculty groups the Prep School has seen.www.unionrecorder.com
Comments / 0