GMC Prep embarks on historic year with new leadership

By Special to The U-R
Union-Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Military College Preparatory School marked a historic school year on Friday. For the first time in more than 40 years, GMC Prep returns to its original grades of K-12 with the addition of kindergarten, first and second grade levels. This historic expansion, in addition to the growing class sizes in grades 6-12, has resulted in exciting leadership changes and one of the largest new faculty groups the Prep School has seen.

