Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz expected to return earlier from injury

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okCOt_0bJnezZl00

When the Indianapolis Colts learned quarterback Carson Wentz needed foot surgery, there were fears he could miss a significant portion of the 2021 season. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the veteran passer could return much sooner than initially expected.

Wentz experienced pain in his foot days into training camp, sidelining him from practicing and raising concerns about his Week 1 status. After further evaluation, doctors determined he needed surgery to remove a piece of loose bone in his foot.

When news first broke of the surgery, the Colts indicated their starting quarterback would miss 5-12 weeks. In the worst-case scenario, he would miss a significant portion of the team’s regular-season schedule. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the prognosis looks good a few days later.

“They’ll know more in about two weeks. They do think that Carson Wentz, I know they said 5-12 weeks, they think that he’ll actually push to come back a little bit sooner rather than later in the first part of the season.”

FOX Sports’s Jay Glazer with latest on Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz injury

Wentz underwent surgery on Monday and the procedure went well, with no other issues detected. After a few days of rest, the Colts are certainly feeling confident in his ability to return on the much earlier side of his timetable for a return.

Check out our Indianapolis Colts 2021 season preview

Indianapolis Colts quarterback plan

The organization will have a much clearer timeline for his return to the field later in August. While specifics are great for this franchise, it also can’t be forgotten the impact Wentz’s absence will have on this offense early in the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIzbe_0bJnezZl00
Also Read:
Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady’s the GOAT, but which MVP is No. 2?

One of the reasons he really struggled last season with the Philadelphia Eagles was a lack of confidence. It impacted his decision-making, leading to poor throws, and he didn’t trust receivers in open windows when they were clearly there.

Wentz is comfortable in Frank Reich’s system, but he isn’t used to these wide receivers and the offensive line. Without cohesion and timing, the Colts’ offense is going to run into trouble when Wentz returns to the field and that could have ramifications on his confidence.

Find out where the Indianapolis Colts rank in our NFL defense rankings

It’s also important to note the veteran quarterback has dealt with a variety of injury problems since his senior year of high school. While pain tolerance is the only issue in this circumstance, how he plays through the pain and its impact on his throwing motion and footwork could put him at risk to further injury.

Given the team’s level of confidence, it’s no surprise they are sticking with Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger atop the quarterback depth chart right now. But if things don’t improve on schedule, the Indianapolis Colts might need to explore a Nick Foles trade.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Fox Sports#Mvp#The Philadelphia Eagles#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Country
Germany
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLFanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLFanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLCBS Sports

Carson Wentz injury: Colts sign former Packers QB Brett Hundley to training camp roster, per report

Things have gone from promising to anything but at training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, who began July practices with a ton of optimism for the 2021 season after having traded earlier this year with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire former second-overall pick Carson Wentz -- reuniting him with coach Frank Reich in the process. That positivity came to a screeching halt when Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot on a rollout, subsequently missed the team's third practice, and now must see a specialist to determine the gravity of the injury and if surgery will be required, leading the team to give Brett Hundley a call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy