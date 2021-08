The term gamer has two main uses, I'd say. First, those who sincerely use it to convey the fact that someone enjoys gaming as an entertainment form, and then secondly, as a bit of a meme. Gamer, the word, has more than a few negative connotations these days, and many prefer to call themselves players, or just express that they happen to enjoy playing video games from time to time. Now, EA has come forward with some statistics suggesting that the term gamer is well and truly outdated.