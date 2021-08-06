Not delta but ‘all alpha’: economists react to July ‘remarkably strong’ U.S. employment report

U.S. gasoline consumption rose to an average of 8.6 million barrels a day in the first half of 2021 from 8.3 million barrels a day in the last six months of 2020, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday in its monthly Short-term Energy Outlook, but remained below the 9.3 million barrel-a-day pace seen in the second half of 2019. Consumption in the May-to-July period was stronger than expected, with growth in employment and a pickup in mobility leading to rising demand so far in 2021, the report said. The July report forecast U.S. gasoline consumption to average 8.8 million barrels...