Latest Pokémon Unite Update Fixes Gengar Bug, Implements Ranking Adjustment
Pokémon Unite was treated to a pretty significant update just a few days ago, but the development team's back with another quick fix. Live as we speak, this latest update includes a fix for a bug concerning Gengar, in which the Pokémon's Hex attack didn't always behave as expected, as well as an adjustment to post-match rank changes. The full (and very short) patch notes can be found below:www.nintendolife.com
