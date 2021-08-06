Cancel
Video Games

Latest Pokémon Unite Update Fixes Gengar Bug, Implements Ranking Adjustment

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Unite was treated to a pretty significant update just a few days ago, but the development team's back with another quick fix. Live as we speak, this latest update includes a fix for a bug concerning Gengar, in which the Pokémon's Hex attack didn't always behave as expected, as well as an adjustment to post-match rank changes. The full (and very short) patch notes can be found below:

