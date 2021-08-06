Latest Pokémon Unite Update Fixes Gengar Bug, Implements Ranking Adjustment

Don’t let the “only four buttons” control scheme fool you. “Pokémon Unite” is one of those seemingly simple games that is actually pretty complex. Even for veterans of the multiplayer online battle arena genre (commonly known as MOBAs) there are certain aspects of how you should play that might not be obvious. Yes, you should obviously coordinate with your team. Yes, you should frequently check your map to get a sense of what’s happening on the battlefield. But for those seeking to elevate their game, here are several not-so-obvious elements to consider.