ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Bank of Ann Arbor is acquiring First National Bank in Howell in a deal worth more than $110 million. Arbor Bancorp Inc., holding company for Bank of Ann Arbor, and FNBH Bancorp Inc., holding company for First National Bank in Howell, announced the acquisition on Monday, Aug. 9. The deal is worth roughly $116.5 million and is expected to be closed by the end of 2021, officials said.