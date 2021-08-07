Cancel
Spotty showers this morning, sunbreaks this afternoon

KGW
KGW
 5 days ago

The showers this morning were refreshing, as were the cooler temperatures.

The weekend brings another shot of showers. This one comes Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend will be partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be clear and warmer. Highs climb back into the 80s.

The Northwest begins to heat up again Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the 90s.

After that, it gets really hot again. Western Oregon temperatures will climb above 100-degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. As the upper-level winds turn southerly once more, wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California will make our sky hazy again.

There’s a chance the hot weather may continue into the weekend, but at this point I see temperatures cooling to the low 90s Friday and then the 80s over next weekend.

Enjoy this weekend.

Stay cool and take good care of each other.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

