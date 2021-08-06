Jose Andino Joins ABC News in Key Senior Role

Jose Andino , a senior executive at CBS News, has joined ABC News as its vice president of process management, one of the first major hires by Kim Godwin , the Walt Disney unit’s new president.

Godwin announced the hire at her Friday-morning editorial meeting, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Andino worked as senior vice president of human resources at CBS News, but is expected to have eyes on broader areas at ABC, and is likely to serve as a key lieutenant for the news chief, one of these people said. This person described Andino as a “force” who could prove instrumental in shaping the culture at the news division under its new leader.

“In this role, Jose’s main objective will be the implementation of key initiatives and goals involving cultural change and business management,” Godwin said in a Friday memo to employees. “He will work with you to improve project management in all verticals, and help news leadership build high-impacting and executable strategies. He will maintain regular communication with executives and news division leaders to stay informed of all operational goals.”

Before joining CBS News, Andino worked in executive human-resources positions across the media industry, including at NBC Universal, Telemundo, CNBC, CNN and Mediapro.

“Though Jose’s background has been HR, this is not an HR role. It is an executive process management role reporting directly to me. We have lots of moving parts, and Jose will help us as we continue to work toward becoming a more efficient organization where all can thrive,” Godwin told staffers. “I’ve known Jose for 20 years and watched him help transform the culture at several organizations through his focused but friendly approach.”

Godwin joined ABC News in May. In addition to building her executive team, she has other projects ahead, including finding a replacement for Meghan McCain on “The View” and installing a new executive producer at “Good Morning America.”