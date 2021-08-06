Cancel
Bristol, PA

Turning the Tables: A Regular at Bristol’s Radcliffe Café Transitions from Long-Term Customer to Owner

BUCKSCO.Today
Steve and Maria Carney (r), new owners of Bristol's Radcliffe Cafe.Image via Elizabeth Fisher at Levittown Now.

Steve Carney, a 23-year regular at Bristol’s Radcliffe Café commonly tossed in an aside to the owner as he paid his check: “When you’re ready to sell, let me know.” His jest turned out to have wild implications for him and his wife. Elizabeth Fisher explained how for Levittown Now.

Carney offhandedly nominated himself for ownership of the Radcliffe Café for about a decade. But when the owners finally sought to offload the business, they took him up on the offer.

On some level, the purchase made sense.

Carney was no stranger to the food-service industry, having managed a food store for decades. And the organizational skills his wife, Maria, possessed as a home-school teacher would come in handy.

In November 2020, the deal was sealed. The Carneys were overseeing their go-to eating spot.

Customers seamlessly transitioned, a process eased by the retention of the menu and all employees. Favorite breakfast dishes delivered by favorite servers to hungry patrons remain.

The Radcliffe Café’s clientele is so familiar that regulars liken it to Mel’s Diner from the 1970s sitcom Alice. Or the everybody-knows-knows-your-name TV sports bar, Cheers.

More on Bristol’s Radcliffe Café is at Levittown Now.

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

