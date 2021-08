FRAMINGHAM – Crews began work last week to install solar panels at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch on Water Street in the Nobscot section of the City. City of Framingham Sustainability Coordinator Shawn Luz last year said the the solar project at the McAuliffe Library is a roof-mounted solar energy project that is currently projected to produce approximately 85,000 kWh per year. Most, if not all, of the electricity will be utilized on-site as opposed to going back to the grid.