Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Variety Honors Hong Kong’s Long-Distance Runners at NYAFF

By Patrick Frater
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stbTi_0bJncgpw00

Gordon Lam and Ann Hui , recipients of Variety honors at the New York Asian Film Festival , could scarcely be more different. Actor-turned producer Lam, who is receiving Variety Star Asia Award is ebullient and busy. Hui, for all her renown in Asia and Europe as a top director, is quiet and unassuming. She will be presented with the Variety Star Asia Lifetime Achievement Award.

What they have in common is a lengthy career that has taken them from the bottom of the Hong Kong entertainment industry to the upper echelons. Both have achieved reputations that have been earned by endless hard work, which has served their carefully honed talent.

Born in Manchuria of Japanese and Chinese parents, Hui was convent school-educated in Hong Kong and studied film in London, where she brushed up against industry icon King Hu.

Returning to Hong Kong in 1976, Hui was thrown in at the deep end, first working as a producer-director for dominant broadcaster TVB. She switched to making primetime crime shows that were commissioned by the newly hatched Independent Commission Against Corruption. She also worked for government-owned broadcaster RTHK on the high-profile documentary show “Under the Lion Rock.”

Hui’s prodigious output earned her a good reputation among industry leaders including Law Kar and at the same time gave her unparalleled experience that enabled her to graduate to feature films as a director who operated independently of the big local studios.

Her 30-plus films since then have ranged from literary adaptations of Eileen Chang stories (“Love in a Fallen City” and “Love After Love”) to comedy-horror (“Spooky Bunch”) to semi-autobiographical drama (“Song of the Exile”) and female-centric epics such as “The Story of Woo Viet.” The latter, which is also the second part of Hui’s Vietnam Trilogy, is being given a screening on its 40th anniversary at the NYAFF.

Hui’s directing style is difficult to pin down. She says she adapts every time to the material and that she is more interested in subject matter, events and characters than by genre conventions. Where she is consistent is the attention she gives to the detail of personal drama.

Part of the difficulty of pigeon-holing Hui, is that she has operated in a hand-to-mouth fashion. As a freelancer, focused on directing rather than aspiring to the more glamorous auteur-director heights, Hui has sometimes followed the available money, worked for unlikely corporate patrons and operated from third-party scripts. Hui says that not planning far ahead is good for her peace of mind, not her bank balance.

But by quietly amassing a body of sociologically relevant and quietly political works, Hui has achieved iconic status. The recent doc, “Keep Rolling,” explores her filmmaking career and her relentless understated rebellion.

Born 20 years later than Hui, Lam Ka-tong graduated in 1988 from the famous TVB Artist Training Class. But his acting career went nowhere until the late-1990s, when he starred in “Time Before Time” and found some minor film roles including hit “Gen X Cops.” Under contract with superstar Andy Lau’s Topman Global, his film career blossomed, with roles in “Infernal Affairs” and Johnny To’s “Election” and “Exiled.”

Lam branched out into production, starting with the warmly appreciated and award-winning “Gallants” in 2010. Lam’s role, playing an interpretation of real-life mobster Kwai Ping-hung, in the To-produced “Trivisa” earned him a trio of acting prizes at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Film Critics’ and Film Directors’ kudos.

More recent efforts have seen Lam front “Chasing the Dragon II” and star as a retired colonel in neo-noir crime film “Hand Rolled Cigarette.” The commercial career of “Cigarette” may have been stymied by the pandemic, but it is winning wide plaudits on the festival circuit — including the Golden Mulberry Award for first feature at the recent Festival of Far East Film in Udine.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Hui
Person
Andy Lau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Long Distance#Lion Rock#Freelancer#Nyaff#Chinese#Tvb#Rthk#The Golden Mulberry Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyVox

Will China’s national security law break Hong Kong as a business hub?

The Biden administration in July issued a warning to US companies: Doing business in Hong Kong is increasingly risky. The advisory, released jointly by the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security, was basically a giant red flag cautioning companies and investors against the complications that are emerging under China’s national security law.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's 'zero Covid' strategy frustrates travel-starved residents

Hong Kong (CNN) — Before the pandemic, Hongkongers were among the most well-traveled people on Earth. In 2019, residents made 94.7 million departures, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. The year prior, they spent an estimated $26.5 billion -- making it the world's 11th largest tourism market...
WorldBloomberg

Winning Gold Reminds Hong Kong of What’s Been Lost

Hong Kong’s most successful week ever at the Olympics will have been a bittersweet experience for many residents. The joy and elation generated by the heroics of Edgar Cheung Ka-long and Siobhan Bernadette Haughey have also thrown into sharp relief the enduring contradictions and dissonances of the city’s ambivalent status within China.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Addressing Hong Kong’s Political Crisis as a Psychotherapist

Hong Kong is undergoing an unprecedented political shift. With this shift comes anxiety, and uncertainty about the future. When working with people affected by this, we must differentiate our perspectives so that it does not affect the therapist/client relationship. Culture affects our perspective; Mainland Chinese therapists may approach these feelings...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Hong Kong's Hang Seng recovers portion of recent losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The beleaguered Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng finally corrected higher on Wednesday, after a relentless 3-day mini-crash. "There hasn't been a single two-day decline (for the Hang Seng index) since the Financial Crisis that has exceeded the magnitude of the last two days," analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note, according to a CNBC report.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Swimming-Hong Kong's Haughey bags 'bonus' silver

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hong Kong had to wait nearly 70 years to get its first Olympic swimming medal but its second came only two days later after Siobhan Haughey secured her second silver of the Tokyo Games in the 100m freestyle final on Friday. The 23-year-old psychology major had already...
HealthFortune

How Hong Kong’s lagging vaccination drive staged a surprise comeback

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For months, people in Hong Kong have lived with little to fear from COVID-19. The city of 7 million has one of the world's most effective responses to COVID-19, in terms of keeping infections at bay. The most treacherous wave of cases numbers peaked in July last year, at 149 infections per day. Since April this year, most of Hong Kong's new cases have been found in inbound travelers, caught by the city's zealous quarantine rules. The Chinese Special Administrative Region has gone 52 days without a community outbreak.
Businessartforum.com

Christie’s Details New Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong

Christie’s has announced that a curvy, glass-clad Zaha Hadid Architects–designed skyscraper scheduled to be completed in 2023 in Hong Kong will house its new Asia Pacific headquarters. The blue-chip auction house has signed a ten-year lease for four floors of the thirty-six-story tower, known as “the Henderson,” becoming its first anchor tenant, and plans to open there in 2024.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Hong Kong's universities face realities of national security law

The past month has been a roller coaster in Hong Kong higher education, where worries about academic freedom have been on the rise since Beijing imposed the national security law (NSL) a year ago. Government leaders have entered the fray by implying that critical statements could be in violation of...
WorldLight Reading

Hong Kong aims for $160M in Asia's 5G spectrum wave

Hong Kong is aiming to raise at least HK$1.24 billion ($159.5 million) from a 5G spectrum auction across five different bands. It's one of a wave of spectrum releases in Asian markets over the coming months as regulators seek to open up more 5G bandwidth. Hong Kong regulator Ofca last week unveiled plans to auction 325MHz in new spectrum in the 600MHz, 700MHz, 850MHz, 2.5/2.6GHz and 4.9GHz bands.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Li Auto’s Hong Kong debut extends battery hedge

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Li Auto’s $1.9 billion Hong Kong listing gives the company another chance to tout how it differs from its rivals. Unlike Nio (NIO.N) and Xpeng (9868.HK), Li sells hybrid models powered by both batteries and fossil fuel. An assumption that China’s energy transition needs more time could pay off for shareholders and founder Li Xiang.
ChinaBBC

Hong Kong crowd booing China's anthem sparks police probe

Hong Kong police are investigating an incident where a crowd watching the Olympics booed China's anthem. Hundreds gathered at a shopping mall on Monday to watch a broadcast and cheer on Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung, who won gold in the men's individual foil. When the Chinese national anthem was...
TennisNBC Miami

Hong Kong Takes Women's Table Tennis Bronze Over Germany

Hong Kong rallied from an early loss to take bronze over Germany with a 3-1 win in the women's team table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics. Germany's Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja dealt a 3-1 loss to Lee Ho and Doo Hoi Kem, but Hong Kong was unbowed. Minnie...
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

Greater Bay Airlines: Hong Kong’s New Startup

MIAMI – Another startup airline from Hong Kong, Greater Bay Airlines (GBA), is out on the horizon and expects to start flights by 1 October this year – the date being of relevance as China’s national day. GBA, the airline is still awaiting its air operating certificate (AOC) and expects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy