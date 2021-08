Have you stepped outside lately? In many parts of the country, it's either super-steamy or straight-up scorching. But beyond hiding out in the A/C all day, every day, we've rediscovered two childhood favorites this summer that have helped us beat the heat. First, this almost-too-cute watermelon sprinkler, which we position right next to our vegetable garden to flip on as we tend to our plants. Multitasking at its best; both the veggies and we get to take a refreshing shower!