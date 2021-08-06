University of Wisconsin moves rock seen as symbol of racism

Anthony Braga has joined Penn Arts & Sciences as the Jerry Lee Professor of Criminology. Dr. Braga is one of the nation’s leading social scientists working to improve our understanding of crime and innovate in our justice system. His research cuts across many pressing topics of broad interest, including policing, gun violence, and crime prevention. His recent research includes a randomized controlled trial on the impact of police body-worn cameras, a study on the value of sustained investigative effort in solving homicides and nonfatal gun assaults, and the effect of court-ordered reforms on racial disparities in New York Police Department enforcement patterns. Dr. Braga is a fellow the American Society of Criminology, a fellow of the Academy of Experimental Criminology, and the 2014 recipient of the AEC’s Joan McCord Award, recognizing his commitment to randomized controlled experiments.