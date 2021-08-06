Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tony Khan On WWE Finally Having Real Competition With AEW

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Tony Time yet again on Busted Open Radio this week as AEW President Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on the show. Khan started by talking about how excited he was that AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago’s United Center had sold out. So excited that he revealed there are plans in place for AEW to put more tickets on sale for the event.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Wrestling#Combat#The First Dance#The United Center#Warnermedia#Tnt#Tbs#Nitro#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

Tony Khan on Why AEW Rarely Uses Disqualification and Count-Out Finishes

Disqualifications and count-out finishes are incredibly rare on All Elite Wrestling programming. Famously, the first time a DQ did occur in an AEW ring was during an Iron Man Match between PAC and Kenny Omega, which is one of the few matches where a DQ doesn't actually finish the bout. Meanwhile, it's rare for an episode of either Raw or SmackDown to go without some sort of non-finish, much to the frustration of WWE fans online. AEW president Tony Khan, who books AEW programming, explained why he avoids those finishes while on The Way of The Blade podcast this week.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Fan & Online Contributor Says He Was Removed From NXT Tapings, Tony Khan Comments

One of the more popular contributors to live reports from NXT events says he was removed from the recent tapings. JJ Williams, who has been the source of many reports out of NXT tapings over the last several years, took to Twitter to note that he was “was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W.” Williams is an official correspondent for the Wrestling Observer and Figure 4 Online, who regularly shares notes and pics from the NXT shows.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Discusses His Reluctance To Use Countout Or DQ Finishes

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about not using disqualification or countout finishes much while doing an interview with the Way of the Blade podcast (via Fightful). “Count-out finishes aren’t always popular. For me as a promoter, you can count on one hand the number of count-out and disqualification finishes that I’ve done. I really like doing conclusive finishes, but I definitely think a count-out is a much more conclusive finish than a disqualification. Sometimes, there’s a storyline reason for both, but ultimately, it often feels unsatisfying. I will not let people off the hook for this could I feel like half the matches on the show are like a disqualification and it’s been that way my whole life [with] multiple promotions on television. Really, the competitive promotions on television. Such a large percentage of their matches ended in a disqualification. I found it very unsatisfying. Instead, you watch ECW or All-Japan, and there are a lot more finishes and maybe the happy medium is [something like] Smoky Mountain [Wrestling] was a very well booked promotion. I have no problem with doing it. Sometimes, I probably underdo them [to the point] where you never see them. But when we do them, they really do make sense.“
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Popular Contributor Kicked Out Of The WWE NXT Tapings, Tony Khan Reacts

JJ Williams, who is a big fan of WWE NXT and has been one of the more popular contributors for the NXT TV tapings, was recently removed from a TV taping. Williams took to Twitter and said he “was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W.” Williams said,
Worldwrestlinginc.com

AEW Announces New TV Deal For India, Tony Khan Comments

AEW and Eurosport India have announced a new TV deal. The new deal will see AEW Dynamite and and AEW Rampage, plus AEW’s pay-per-view events and monthly specials, air in India. Dynamite and Rampage will both premiere on Sunday, August 15, which is Independence Day in the country. AEW CEO,...
TV & VideosPWMania

Tony Khan Issues Statement On Controversial Promo That Was Pulled From Dark

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Max Caster’s controversial rap promo that was pulled from the on-demand version of Dark. As previously noted here on NoDQ, Caster’s rap was met with criticism on social media due to the “Duke Lacrosse” rape case line as well as the lines about Olympics competitor Simone Biles and Julia Hart.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Tony Khan: I Probably Underutilize DQ And Count-Out Finishes In AEW

Tony Khan opens up about his thoughts regarding disqualification and count out finishes being overutilized in wrestling and discusses whether or not he does the opposite. In AEW, no matter how crazy things can get between the multiple participants and outside sources in any match, disqualification finishes are rarely utilized. There have been a couple of flat-out draws, but there is a drastic difference in the number of non-finishes used on other wrestling programs as compared to AEW.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reacts To Controversial Max Caster Rap On AEW Dark

On Busted Open Radio this morning, AEW President Tony Khan was questioned about a controversial segment on AEW’s 100th episode of Dark involving talent Max Caster. Khan noted that he wasn’t happy by what he saw. While discussing the incident with hosts Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer, Khan described Caster’s...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Addresses Max Caster’s Comments On AEW Dark

On Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster did a rap that included references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. He also made a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. AEW re-uploaded the episode without the entrance rap. During his appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President...
WWENew York Post

Tony Khan on CM Punk rumors and writing an ‘important chapter’ for AEW

There isn’t another “AEW Dynamite” like this one. All Elite Wrestling’s “Fight for the Fallen” (8 p.m., TNT) in Charlotte, N.C., is the company’s annual charity show. AEW has already donated $100,000 to Charlotte’s Safe Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and healing for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Donations can also be made and a portion of the proceeds from limited edition “Fight for the Fallen” T-shirts will also go to Safe Alliance.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Tony Khan Found Arthur Ashe Stadium Through Google

Anytime you aren't sure of an answer to a question or need help problem solving, just use Google. That's what Tony Khan did to find Arthur Ashe Stadium to hold the biggest event in AEW history. “I was on Google looking at stadiums with a roof and googled all the...
WWEringsidenews.com

Fans Discover Social Media Link Between Bray Wyatt & Tony Khan

WWE recently released Bray Wyatt to the shock of many. Wyatt was let go with seemingly no rumors or speculation before it happened on July 31st. In fact, he was due for a return later this month. Now fans are looking for clues about his next move. Many started to...
WWEringsidenews.com

Malakai Black On Pitching His First Program To Tony Khan

Malakai Black had his first match in AEW and it was a smashing success as he squashed Malakai Black in definitive fashion. That led to Black taking out Cody as it appeared he was going to retire. Brandi Rhodes was very upset about how things went down. It all went...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reportedly Denies AEW Making Offer To Adam Cole

AEW President, Head of Creative & General Manager Tony Khan has denied that the company made a recent contract offer to WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole. It was reported earlier, via the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that AEW has offered a deal to Cole. The same report said Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not accepted either offer as of midweek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy