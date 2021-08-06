Cancel
NFL

Sports Headlines for Friday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory. Atlanta's rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn't hold a lead for the second straight night. Riley's two-out, two-run homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth tied the game at 4 and denied Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc his first major league win in more than a year.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

MLB

Field of Dreams Game: Heaven in Iowa

They built it, and now the White Sox are coming. Thursday marks a special day on the Major League calendar, with the White Sox “hosting” the Yankees for the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. • Excitement builds for Field of Dreams Game. In an 8,000-seat ballpark, with rows...
MLBSportsGrid

August 11 MLB Betting Guide: A Showdown in Camden Yards

Tigers -1.5 Total: 10 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Odds to Win World Series: Tigers +60000 | Orioles N/A. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Picks. The Tigers should find a way to get to Harvey, who has the sixth-highest WHIP among pitchers who have thrown at least 90 innings this season (1.53). Keep an eye on the forecast, with weather concerns around the Baltimore area. If the game is delayed, Harvey could also see a shorter outing with a bullpen staff with the third-highest ERA (5.35).
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

With 13 games on tap, this is one of the largest Thursday slates of the season, highlighted by the long-awaited Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The playing field will mimic that of the movie, complete with a corn-fence outfield, though there will be more than a single old-fashioned bleachers section to house the 8000 fans expected at the game. The New York Yankees will be the visiting team with Shoeless Joe Jackson's Chicago White Sox serving as the home squad.
MLBSportsGrid

August 12 MLB Betting Guide: If You Build It

Athletics -1.5 Total: 9.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +1600 | Indians +4500. Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Prediction and Picks. Oakland should get to Morgan early in the game, allowing Bassit to record his 12th win of the season, facing a mediocre Cleveland offense.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Posted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout. The Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The letter said the conference had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.” Bowlsby says 'ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12.' Texas and Oklahoma had asked the SEC to join the conference in 2025. To do so sooner could cost the schools tens of millions dollars.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Sports Highlights - Friday, July 30

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A team of riders from Imondi Wake Zone is heading to the Wake Park National Championships in Florida. They will be the first ever cable wakeboarding team to represent Colorado at Nationals. We will keep you updated on Team IWZ’s progress as they begin competition on Sunday.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Braves mascot takes shot at Cincinnati style chili

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Yet another MLB team is throwing shade at Cincinnati and how the Queen City does chili. Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper took his shot at Cincinnati during the game against the Reds on Tuesday. The Reds responded on Twitter, daring Blooper to say it to Mr. Red. Well,...
College Sportssmokingmusket.com

Noel Devine headlines 2021 WVU Sports Hall of Fame class

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia football junior wide receiver and kickoff returner Winston Wright Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is awarded to the most versatile player in college football. Wright Jr. was a 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team selection and led the Mountaineers with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns.
NHLchatsports.com

Friday Habs Headlines: Debating Kotkaniemi’s next contract

Merci pour ces trois belles saisons, Tomas. Nous n'oublierons jamais ta passion pour l’équipe et ton amour pour Montréal. Bonne chance au New Jersey!@TomasTatar90, your passion for the team and love for the city won't soon be forgotten. Thanks and good luck in New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/3B1iQn8H6J. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL)...

